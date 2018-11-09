Menu
    Home, I’m Darling starring Katherine Parkinson transfers to the West End

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    It has recently been announced that the National Theatre and Theatr Clwyd production of Laura Wade’s Home, I’m Darling will be transferring to the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre come January.

    Pictured: Katherine Parkinson stars in the critically acclaimed Home, I'm Darling

    Following sold-out runs at Theatr Clwyd and the National Theatre this past summer, Home, I’m Darling will be making its way to the Duke of York’s Theatre on 26 January 2019 with a booking period lasting until 13 April. Following the show’s highly anticipated West End run, it will hit the road for a tour at the Theatre Royal Bath and The Lowry Salford.

    Katherine Parkinson, whose previous stage credits include The Honourable Woman, Humans, and The IT Crowd, is set to reprise her role as Judy from the summer production. It is unclear at press time whether Richard Harrington will reprise his role as Judy’s husband Johnny. Further casting for the West End transfer of Home, I’m Darling will be announced in due course.

    Home, I’m Darling is a new comedic piece written by Laura Wade that tells the tale of Judy, a woman who is obsessed with the 1950s and does everything she can to be the perfect trophy wife. With a vintage swing dress, apron, and retro appliances, Judy seems to have the whole 50’s vibe down pat. But soon she finds that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to being a submissive housewife.

    This smash-hit play has already received universal critical acclaim and was recently shortlisted for Best New Play at the 2018 Evening Standard Awards, which take place on Sunday, 18 November.

    Be sure to catch this theatrical gem when it premieres in the West End next year!

    Purchase your tickets to Home, I’m Darling at the Duke York’s Theatre.  

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

