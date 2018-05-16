Hit new play The Inheritance to transfer to London's West End May 16, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Inheritance, an original new play written by American playwright Matthew Lopez, is set to premiere in the West End at the Nöel Coward Theatre this autumn following a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre in South Bank.

The play is a modern-day epic split into two parts with a seven-hour runtime. But don't let that daunt you! The show has been widely critically acclaimed and its length has been likened to a Netflix binge that "makes you want to keep firing up episode after episode" (The Stage).

The Inheritance follows young gay men in present-day New York City a generation after the tragic AIDS epidemic of the 80s and 90s that claimed thousands upon thousands of lives (nearly 9,000 gay New Yorkers died in 1994 alone).

Matthew Lopez is famous across the pond, where his Civil War-era play, The Whipping Man, was one of the most widely produced new American plays of its time with productions staged in over two dozen theatres across the US with 101 off-Broadway performances. Critics have widely considered Lopez's latest play, The Inheritance, to be one of the most important plays of our time and highly relevant.

Many of the original cast members from the Young Vic production of this two-part drama are set to reprise their roles for the West End transfer, including Andrew Burnap, Hubert Burton, Hugo Bolton, John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, Michael Marcus, Michael Walters, Paul Hilton, Robert Boulter, Samuel H. Levine, Syrus Lowe and Vanessa Redgrave.

The Inheritance opens at the Nöel Coward Theatre on 21 September 2018 and will run until 5 January 2019. Tickets go on sale on Friday, 18 May 2018.

Be sure to purchase your tickets early to both parts of The Inheritance to avoid disappointment.

Purchase your Part 1 tickets here.

Purchase your Part 2 tickets here.