    His Majesty's Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Built on the site of the Queen's Theatre, His Majesty's Theatre in London's West End is a historical gem with a rich legacy dating back to its opening in 1897. Designed by renowned architect Charles J. Phipps, the theatre has hosted a myriad of notable performances and premieres, including two record-breaking runs - the First World War hit Chu Chin Chow and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera. The latter has been running continuously since 1986, making it the longest-running musical in West End history.

    The theatre has seen illustrious stars grace its stage, including Sarah Bernhardt and Laurence Olivier. Its iconic façade and opulent interiors have made it a favorite filming location for movies and television shows, including Mr Selfridge and Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.

    What are the best seats at His Majesty's Theatre?

    With four levels in the historic auditorium, there are plenty of seating options available in His Majesty's Theatre! The middle of the Stalls are a great choice if you are a fan of theatrical surprises. Equally, sitting towards the front of the Royal Circle guarantees that nothing will be missed.

    The Stalls, located on the ground floor, offer a close-up view of the stage, providing an immersive experience with great sound and visibility. Slightly elevated above the Stalls, the Grand Circle provide an excellent vantage point, offering a clear and comprehensive view of the stage. 

    For those looking for a more affordable option while still maintaining a good view, the front rows of the Grand Circle can be a great choice. These seats offer a higher perspective, allowing for a full view of the stage. For those prioritising budget, or simply wanting to experience the ambience of His Majesty's Theatre, or see the show for the sixth time, the Balcony seats are a great option. Details may be less clear, but with a steep rake you will have a clear view of the stage, and the larger than life set pieces can still be easily enjoyed. 

    His Majesty's Theatre Seating Plan

    How Many Seats are at His Majesty's Theatre?

    His Majesty's Theatre has a total seating capacity of 1,216. The seating is distributed across four levels: the Stalls, Royal Circle, Grand Circle, and the Balcony, offering a range of viewing experiences for its audiences. This spacious yet intimate arrangement ensures that audiences can enjoy performances with excellent sightlines and acoustics.

    Are There Accessible Seats at His Majesty's Theatre?

    The theatre provides step-free access to the Stalls section, where there are designated wheelchair spaces. Additionally, there are accessible restrooms available on this level. An Infra-Red audio enhancement system is available for deaf or hearing-impaired patrons. Headsets and hearing aid loops are available and should be requested from a member of Front of House staff upon arrival.

    Pawsome assistance dogs are welcome throughout His Majesty’s Theatre. The theatres staff are happy to look after assistance dogs whilst you enjoy the show, alternatively you can bring your pooches into the auditorium with you. It's recommended to contact the box office in advance to arrange for any specific accessibility needs and to secure the best available seating.

    What shows are on at His Majesty's Theatre 

    The West End's longest running musical, Phantom of the Opera has been playing at His Majesty's theatre since 1986. The haunting musical is packed with some of the West End's most loved songs, including "The Music of the Night" and "The Phantom of the Opera", and features some of the most iconic characters in theatre.

