Hercules has found its hero! Initial West End casting confirmed
| By Sian McBride
From zero to hero, the West End production of Disney’s Hercules has found their demigod and, with a Grammy nomination and a hit West End show already under his belt(ed toga), he’s sure to go the distance!
It has today been confirmed that Luke Brady will take on the title role in the show when it comes to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Casey Nicholaw, the West End production follows the titular hero (and the ultimate nepo baby) as he competes in a series of labours to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. Much loved musical numbers from the film include “Go The Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won't Say (I’m In Love),” are set to appear in the musical adaptation.
Anne Quart, executive producer of Disney Theatrical Group, explained why Luke was the hero they were looking for: “After a wide and exhaustive search, we are thrilled to announce Luke as Hercules. His remarkable depth as an actor delivers all the weight and power the character demands, but it’s his magnetism and presence that elevate this mythic character into a relatable young man, finding his way in the world and learning what it means to be human. The Hercules team has fallen in love with him and know that audiences will feel the same.”
Nicholaw continued: “In a search that took us across the globe, we have found our perfect hero in Luke, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months to develop the much-loved character of Hercules. We can’t wait for him to lift the roof at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”
Brady recently played Orlando in the Royal Shakespeare Company's As You Like It. His previous credits include; Jay in SuperYou at the Lyric Theatre, Giuseppe in Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre and Moses in The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre. He also killed it alongside Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Penélope Cruz in the 2017 film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.
When is Hercules playing in the West End?
Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run in Germany, the greeky MUSE-ical is making the leap to the West End (we all know he can go the distance). The stage version will begin previews on 6 June 2025, with an opening night set for 24 June 2025. The show is currently booking through 10 January 2026. Sign up to our emails to receive pre-sale access from this Wednesday, 6th November. General on sale takes place this Thursday, 7 November 2024.
Hercules West End Creatives
The show has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, the production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with Tanisha Scott as co-choreographer.
Menken commented on Disney’s latest adaptation, gushing “The humour and overall message of the script by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah have brought our story to wonderful new heights and supercharged the underlying message of this story. And, when it comes to bringing all of this to life on stage, there’s no one even close to Casey Nicholaw in creating theatrical magic. I can’t wait for audiences to experience our new Hercules!!”
Zippel added: “It’s an absolute joy to revisit Hercules which was a glorious collaboration with Alan back in the late ’90s. Adapting the film for the stage is the chance to build on the wit and action of the animation, then expand and deepen the characters via new songs, creating something new and exciting for the West End.”
The show has set and additional video design from Dane Laffrey, costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Adam Fisher. Video design by George Reeve, hair design by Mia M Neal, make-up by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects by Jeremy Chernick.
The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations from Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, and dance arrangements by David Chase.
Book Disney's Hercules tickets from Wednesday 6 November.
Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 6 June 2025, sign up to our emails to receive pre-sale access on the 6th November 2024. General on sale kicks off on the 7th November 2024.