Hercules has found its hero! Initial West End casting confirmed

From zero to hero, the West End production of Disney’s Hercules has found their demigod and, with a Grammy nomination and a hit West End show already under his belt(ed toga), he’s sure to go the distance!

It has today been confirmed that Luke Brady will take on the title role in the show when it comes to London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Casey Nicholaw, the West End production follows the titular hero (and the ultimate nepo baby) as he competes in a series of labours to claim his birthright and strength, while pitted against the villainous Hades. Much loved musical numbers from the film include “Go The Distance”, “Zero to Hero” and “I Won't Say (I’m In Love),” are set to appear in the musical adaptation.

Anne Quart, executive producer of Disney Theatrical Group, explained why Luke was the hero they were looking for: “After a wide and exhaustive search, we are thrilled to announce Luke as Hercules. His remarkable depth as an actor delivers all the weight and power the character demands, but it’s his magnetism and presence that elevate this mythic character into a relatable young man, finding his way in the world and learning what it means to be human. The Hercules team has fallen in love with him and know that audiences will feel the same.”

Nicholaw continued: “In a search that took us across the globe, we have found our perfect hero in Luke, and I look forward to working with him over the coming months to develop the much-loved character of Hercules. We can’t wait for him to lift the roof at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.”

Brady recently played Orlando in the Royal Shakespeare Company's As You Like It. His previous credits include; Jay in SuperYou at the Lyric Theatre, Giuseppe in Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre and Moses in The Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre. He also killed it alongside Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench and Penélope Cruz in the 2017 film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.