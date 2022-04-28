Heathers the Musical is heading to the screen! Apr 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Heathers the Musical has celebrated huge success since premiering in London in 2018 followed by various revivals, transfers and a national UK tour! It is now back at home in London’s Other Palace Theatre starring Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer. Tickets for Heathers the Musical are currently booking until 4 September 2022. It has just been announced that the production has been taken off sale for two weeks in order to film a new project. London’s Heathers musical is coming to the screen.

A major live capture of Heathers the Musical

Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills have announced this new project alongside Steam Motion and Sound, which will bring Heathers the Musical to the screen. Performances have been taken off sale for two weeks to allow for filming.

Steam Motion and Sound are the company of choice for the world’s theatrical producers and entertainment companies who are looking to film their productions. The creative content company was founded in 2003 by Brett Sullivan and Clayton Jacobsen. Since then, they have added an impressive range of Live Theatre Films to their repertoire including Waitress, Bonnie and Clyde, Prince of Egypt (all currently in post-production) plus Aladdin (Disney+), Kinky Boots, Newsies, Miss Saigon, Billy Elliot, Love Never Dies, Phantom of the Opera 25th, Les Misérables 25th, and Jesus Christ Superstar Arena Spectacular.

Heathers the Musical creative team

Heathers musical has a book, music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy, and is directed by Andy Fickman, choreography by Gary Lloyd, scenic design by David Shields, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Dan Samson. It is produced by Paul Taylor-Mills and Bill Kenwright.

Heathers the Musical London 2022 cast

The current cast star Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer and Simon Gordon as JD, with Maddison Frith as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara. They are joined by Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms Fleming / Veronica’s Mom, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney and Andy Brady as Ram’s Dad / Coach Ripper. The cast is complete by Jermaine Woods (Preppy Stud), Benjamin Karran (Beleaguered Geek), Jordan Cunningham (Hipster Dork), Eliza Waters (Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen).

What is Heathers the Musical about?

Veronica Sawyer dreams of being popular and when the leaders of the school, the impossibly cruel Heathers unexpectedly take her under their wings, her dreams of popularity are finally in reach. But, mysterious rebel JD teaches her that maybe it kills to be a nobody, but being a somebody is murder.

Tickets for Heathers the Musical are available from £20!

If you want to see the cult-favourite musical live on the London stage at the Other Palace, then be sure to book your tickets for Heathers the Musical now. It’s guaranteed to be Big Fun!