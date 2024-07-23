A Definitive Guide to the Heathers Songs

Dear diary, Heathers the Musical continues to breathe a new lease of life into the Winona Ryder-red 1989 film. Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer, a high-schooler who suddenly finds herself fitting in, albeit with the wrong crowd. The high-energy American musical kicked off on Broadway in 2014, but found its feet in London, thanks to multiple seasons at The Other Palace and UK tours. Many famous faces helped its popularity too: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato originated the roles in London, with rising stars across the West End all getting started with Heathers.

With its catchy songs, colourful costumes, and Tiktok-trending lines, it’s no surprise a younger generation is growing up with Heathers in the West End. Join the Cornnuts and discover all the songs in Heathers the Musical. Croquet mallets, at the ready…

The most famous Heathers the Musical songs

Honey, what are you waiting for? It’s time to learn all about the Heathers songs. Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s dynamic soundtrack fuses 1980s beats with contemporary references for a timeless store. Join the trio of Heathers in 'Candy Store' as they make it clear who rules the roost. There’s plenty of time for Veronica Sawyer to shine through song too: 'Dead Girl Walking' and 'Seventeen' follow our blue scrunchie-wearing teen as she navigates life at Westerberg High. And if you’re on TikTok, there’s a few viral sounds that come from the show. Heard of 'Martha Dumptruck in the flesh?' Yep, that’s from Heathers.

Heathers the Musical in London has two songs written for the UK shows. Listen out for 'Never Shut Up Again' in Act One and 'I Say No' in Act Two.

Heathers the Musical Act One songs

Beautiful

September 1st, 1989. Dear Diary. If you’ve seen Heathers in London before, you’ll recognise the opening line of the show. But if you’re enrolling in Westerberg High for the first time, welcome! 'Beautiful' follows Veronica Sawyer as she introduces the audience to life at Westerberg High. There’s the jocks, the stoner kids, the preppy cheerleaders, and of course… the Heathers: Heather Chandler, Heather Duke, and Heather Macnamara. Veronica sees herself as an outsider. Can she get her way into the in crowd?

Candy Store

At first mention, 'Candy Store' sounds like a syrupy-sweet song. However, for the Heathers, promising Veronica popularity if she writes a fake love letter is like taking candy from a baby. 'Candy Store' has the trio of Heathers (always led by Heather Chandler) talking about how they control their influence over the student body.

Fight for Me

Veronica’s a high schooler. Of course, she will fall head over heels for anyone that’s interested. And that includes those who fight for the right morals too. In 'Fight for Me', Veronica grows fascinated with Jason “JD” Dean after she sees him fight the school bullies, Kurt and Ram.

Freeze Your Brain

It’s time to meet JD properly. He’s from a troubled background, and you can regularly find him loitering around a 7/11 convenience store. Veronica and JD share Slurpees in 'Freeze Your Brain', and JD confides in Veronica about his family life and troubled outlook on the world. To JD, a Slurpee machine is like “praying at an altar of slush.”

Big Fun

These Westerberg high schoolers love to party, especially when there’s alcohol involved. And in 'Big Fun', you’re invited to one of the biggest get-togethers of the year. Like any party, there’s plenty of silliness, but the Heathers prank Martha and Veronica drinks too much and throws up on Heather Chandler - a cardinal high school sin. Having fun isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Dead Girl Walking

What can Veronica do? She’s lost her friends. She’s lost her sense of self. She’s idling around. Wait! She can go to JD, he’ll know what to do. Watch Veronica Sawyer climb through a window into JD’s bedroom and sleep with him. Filled with intensity and urgency, the song captures her determination to take control of her life, even if she’s going about it the wrong way.

The Me Inside of Me

Veronica feels awful for ruining Heather Chandler’s night, so she offers to make a hangover cure. But without Heather’s watchful eye, Veronica’s free to mix any ingredients. JD adds a drop of toxic drain cleaner and forces Veronica to serve it - what can she do? She’s a highschooler who wants to impress. Forced with no alternative but to give the drink, Veronica knowingly kills her friend. JD forces Veronica to write a suicide note that’ll act as her alibi. But in 'The Me Inside of Me', Heather Chandler takes centre stage and explains what she’s really like, away from the tartan skirts and ruling the roost.

You’re Welcome

Poor Veronica. She’s trying to get on with normal life, but everywhere she turns, she’s followed by her mistakes. Things only get worse when Kurt and Ram encroach upon her and unsuccessfully try to rape her. While 'You’re Welcome' may sound upbeat, its sinister meaning shouldn’t be ignored. Did you know the original song was called 'Blue', a play on words with “Blue” meaning a colour and "blue" as a polite term to explain raunchy behaviour?

Never Shut Up Again

With Heather Chandler out of the equation, it’s time for Heather Duke to step up and take control. Switching from the green blazer to the red blazer in seconds, 'Never Shut Up Again' follows the HHIC (Head Heather in Command) as she revels in her new leadership role.

Our Love is God

JD and Veronica like to plan pranks. Veronica will bring Kurt and Ram to the cemetery to make the fictional threesome a reality. But what Kurt and Ram don’t know is they’re going to meet their death in the cemetery and it’ll be staged to make it look like they were a couple.

Veronica and JD seem to be a match made in heaven. Equally dark thoughts and a willingness to spur one another on means their relationship will only grow stronger. 'Our Love is God' is a chilling duet between Veronica and JD as they cement their commitment to what each other will do, for better or worse.