Hayley Tamaddon to replace Michelle Visage as Miss Hedge in West End musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Jan 10, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New casting has been announced for the award-winning West End musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Michelle Visage, who currently plays Miss Hedge until 26 January 2019, will be replaced by Hayley Tamaddon at the end of the month. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is now playing at the Apollo Theatre to overwhelmingly rave reviews.

Hayley Tamaddon is the new Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Rupaul’s Michelle Visage sashays away from Jamie this month

Hayley Tamaddon is set to take over the role of Miss Hedge from Drag Race judge Michelle Visage on 28 January. She will be joined by Sejal Keshwala and Sabrina Sandhu, who will be stepping in the roles of Ray and Pritti Pasha respectively.

Other new cast members include Adam Taylor, Biancha Szynal and Rachel Price as Swing, Luke Latchman as Sayid, Marlon G Day as Dad, Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones as Becca, and Ziggy Tyler Taylor as Levi.

The news comes just months after it was confirmed that Layton Williams would be the next Jamie New, effectively replacing award-winning actor John McCrea, and one month after it was announced that Shane Richie would be joining the cast to play Hugo / Loco Chanelle.

Continuing in their roles after the main cast change are Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Courtney Bowman as Fatimah, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Harriet Payne as Bex, Luke Baker as Dean Paxton, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Marvyn Charles as Swing, Melissa Jacques, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New, and Ryan Hughes as Mickey.

Everything about Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie first opened in 2017 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, a town famous for its drag queen shows. The musical was adapted from the hit 2011 BBC documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, and it is set be adapted into a feature-length film by Warp Films productions and Film4 (This Is England, Ghost Stories).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has already been testing out its potential for the silver screen when performances of the show were screened live in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland last summer and across North America last autumn, bringing the total number of cinemas to have ever screened the show to over 1,000.

The critically acclaimed production and soon-to-be-blockbuster film won three WhatsOnStage Awards last year for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. It was also nominated for five 2018 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and one 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical.

The plot for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jamie is sixteen years old and feels like a pariah in the northern town of Sheffield. Though his life can sometimes be a drag, he’s got friends in high places who can see his star potential.

Overwhelming ticket demand for Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently booking at the Apollo Theatre until 28 September 2019. If you still hope to see the one and only Michelle Visage as Miss Hedge and John McCrea in his award-winning performance as Jamie New, then your time is running out! Book your tickets to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie now and avoid disappointment!

