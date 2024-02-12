Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces West End extension Feb 12, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Hogwarts awaits! Currently in its eighth year in London’s West End, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have today announced a further extension for the original two-part multi award-winning play! The productions critically acclaimed spell at the Palace Theatre will now continue until 2nd March 2025. Don’t miss your chance to see this spellbinding show, book your tickets today!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, is the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The cult hit began previews in the capital back in June 2016 and remains the most decorated play in the Olivier Awards history. The record-breaking blockbuster picked up nine wins at the 2017 ceremony, including Best New Play, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Set Design. Like the famous letter carrying owls, the awards keep flying in, with the production earning an Evening Standard, three Critics Circle Theatre and ten WhatsOnStage awards.

Following the success in the West End, the play made its Broadway premiere last year, where it went on to win six Tony awards and five Drama Desk awards.

Back in the UK, the current cast consists of David Ricardo-Pearce (The Motive and the Cue) as Harry Potter, Ellis Rae in his West End debut as Albus Potter, Harry Acklowe in his West End debut as Scorpius Malfoy, Jade Ogigua (Macbeth) as Hermoine and Thomas Aldridge (Les Misérables) as her husband, Ron.

Set 19 years after the infamous battle of Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child sees the boy who lived all grown up. It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets today.

Accio extension! Now playing until 2nd March 2025, you have no excuse not to see this record-breaking West End phenomenon.