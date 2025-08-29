Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces magical new West End cast Aug 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon The Palace Theatre is set for a fresh dose of wizardry as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child unveils its brand-new West End cast. The new company begins performances from 15 October 2025, with the production now extended until 26 July 2026. Joining the wizarding ranks are: Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter, Kai Spackman as Scorpius Malfoy, Oliver Boot as Draco Malfoy and Tamia-Renée Alexandra as Rose Granger-Weasley Returning to the stage are David Ricardo-Pearce and Claire Lams as Harry and Ginny Potter, with Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

They’ll be joined by an ensemble of magical talent including David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Aidan Garrett Wilkins, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Ian Redford, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins, and Jake Tuesley.

Young performers Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Theo Martin, Zachary Seaton, and Harper Tricker will alternate in two children’s roles.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picks up the saga 19 years after the defeat of Lord Voldemort. With a new generation arriving at Hogwarts, the past and present collide in a tale packed with time-turning twists, family drama, and spellbinding stagecraft.

Behind the curtain, the magic continues thanks to director John Tiffany, with movement by Steven Hoggett, set design by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision by Martin Lowe.

