    Hamilton extends West End run to March 2023

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Smash-hit musical Hamilton has extended its West End run through to March 2023. You can be in the room where it happened this Christmas and New Year! Now starring Reuben Joseph in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton. Tickets for Hamilton at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre are now booking through to 4 March 2023. Secure your tickets now from £24.

    Hamilton London cast and creative team

    Starring in the title role of Alexander Hamilton is Reuben Joseph. Joining him is Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Allyson Ava-Brown as Angelica Schuyler, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Roshani Abbey as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Waylon Jacobs as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III. For certain performances Alex Sawyer will play the role of Alexander Hamilton.

    The company is complete by Jade AlbertsenCurtis AngusMaya BrittoMatthew CaputoFilippo CoffanoAshley DanielsKelly DowningMatthew Elliot-CampbellJordan FrazierManaia Glassey-OhlsonOlivia Kate HoldingBarney HudsonDeAngelo JonesPhoebe Liberty JonesNicolais-Andre KerryTravis KerryElla KoraNatasha LeaverAaron Lee LambertLouis MackrodtKerri NorvilleSamuel Sarpong-BroniLindsey Tierney and Brandon Williams.

    Hamilton has a book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. The musical features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

    What is Hamilton about?

    Hamilton tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. During the Revolutionary War, an immigrant, Hamilton, became George Washington's right-hand and went on to shape the foundations of the America we know today. The score by Lin-Manuel Miranda blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

    New West End Hamilton tickets are now booking

    Be in the room where it happened and book tickets for Hamilton at the West End’s Victoria Palace Theatre today!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

