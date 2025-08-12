Nicola Roberts to Star as Persephone in Hadestown West End
| By Hay Brunsdon
From “Sound of the Underground” to the Queen of the Underworld — Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is heading way down to Hadestown. The multi-award-winning singer will join the West End cast as Persephone from 16 September 2025 to 18 January 2026, bringing her unmistakable voice to Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning folk-opera.
Roberts first shot to fame in 2002 on reality TV series Popstars: The Rivals, forming Girls Aloud and topping the UK charts with their debut single “Sound of the Underground” — a title that now feels suspiciously like career foreshadowing! Over the next decade, the group became the UK’s most successful reality TV music act, achieving 20 consecutive top ten singles and earning a Guinness World Record.
She released her critically acclaimed solo album Cinderella’s Eyes in 2011, won the first series of The Masked Singer UK in 2020, and has written for international artists, alongside championing causes including safer tanning and inclusive beauty products.
In Hadestown, Roberts will portray Persephone — a complex queen whose movement between the underworld and the earth above marks the passage of the seasons — standing beside Hades, god of the underworld. The musical weaves together the ancient myths of Orpheus and Eurydice with a deeply inspired New Orleans jazz and blues score, drawing audiences into a hauntingly beautiful tale of love and survival in the underworld.
