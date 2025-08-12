Nicola Roberts to Star as Persephone in Hadestown West End

From “Sound of the Underground” to the Queen of the Underworld — Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is heading way down to Hadestown. The multi-award-winning singer will join the West End cast as Persephone from 16 September 2025 to 18 January 2026, bringing her unmistakable voice to Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning folk-opera.

Roberts first shot to fame in 2002 on reality TV series Popstars: The Rivals, forming Girls Aloud and topping the UK charts with their debut single “Sound of the Underground” — a title that now feels suspiciously like career foreshadowing! Over the next decade, the group became the UK’s most successful reality TV music act, achieving 20 consecutive top ten singles and earning a Guinness World Record.