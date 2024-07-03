Menu
    Meet the cast of Guys and Dolls!

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Luck be a lady tonight as we’re giving you a run-down of all the players currently starring in the Guys and Dolls cast. Nick Hytner’s ground-breaking production at the Bridge Theatre has wowed audiences since it opened in March 2023. But who’s dealing out the extraordinary performances of the beloved Guys and Dolls characters today?

    Who’s currently in the Guys and Dolls cast? 

    Boasting both wrap-around seats and immersive promenade viewing, Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre has transformed the musical experience. But the show’s impressive design and direction would be nothing if it didn’t have the right actors to make it work. Below, we’ll raise the stakes and give you all the ins and outs of the Guys and Dolls casting calls.

    Owain Arthur plays wheeler dealer Nathan Detroit. Welsh actor Owain came to prominence after starring in The National Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of One Man, Two Guvnors at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. He has previously received rave reviews for his performances in The History Boys and Romeo and Juliet for the Royal Shakespeare Company and Birdsong. Outside of theatre, he’s also starred in Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

    George Ioannides plays it cool as Sky Masterson. With credits on screen and stage, George is building a noteworthy career. He starred as Emilio Estefan in On You Feet at the Curve Leicester, London Coliseum and National Tour, and Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre and MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in the West End.

    Celinde Schoenmaker stars as Sarah Brown until August 2024. Celinde made her West End debut as Fantine in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, before going on to play Christine in Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre.

    Timmika Ramsay breathes life into the role of Miss Adelaide. Her previous stage roles include La Chocolat in Moulin Rouge! the Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre, and the titular role in Cinderella at the Lyric Hammersmith. She’s also appeared in TV shows; The Other One, Horrible Histories, Ghosts, and Enterprise.

    Jonathan Andrew Hume gets the audience to rock the boat in the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson. His previous credits include Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre (which earned him a nomination for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards), The Third Man at the Menier Chocolate Factory, and the film Mary Poppins Returns.

    Ryan Pidgen plays the stooge Benny Southstreet. Before doing the dirty work, Ryan starred in One Woman Show, Matilda the Musical, Man of La Mancha, The Wind in the Willows, Showboat, Evita, and more. His film and TV work includes Matilda, Miranda, In with the Flynns, and My Family.

    Niall Buggy stars as Arvide Abernathy. The veteran actor playing the veteran do-gooder has had a prolific career on stage and screen. Amongst his extensive credits are: To Kill A Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre, Saint Joan at the Donmar Warehouse, The Importance of Being Earnest at the Harold Pinter Theatre, The Weir at the Royal Court Theatre, and a 2005 production of Guys and Dolls in the West End.

    Cameron Johnson is larger than life as Big Jule. The big-time gambler is expertly played by Cameron who trained at LAMDA. His previous work includes Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on the UK tour and in LA, Fame, Aladdin, Five Guys Named Moe, Equus, and more.

    TJ Lloyd gives a sparkling performance as Rusty Charlie. TJ has also appeared in Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! (currently playing at the Ambassador’s Theatre), Dick Whittington, Aladdin, Bananaman - The Musical, and Merrily We Roll Along.

    Cornelius Clarke lays down the law as Lieutenant Brannigan. He’s also starred in Anything Goes at the Barbican, Juno and the Haycock at the National Theatre, The Crucible at Richmond Theatre. He also appeared in Guys and Dolls at the Savoy Theatre and Phoenix Theatre in 2016.

    Tori Scott plays General Cartwright/Good Time Charley Bernstein. Tori has previously appeared in The Cher Show, Cotton Candy and Cocaine. She’s also been in film and TV shows Better Nate than Ever, Sesame Street, and Cathouse The Musical.

    The supporting players are portrayed by: Iroy Abesamis, Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horshall, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Saffi Needham, Sophie Pourret, James Revell, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan, Samuel Routley, and Charlotte Scott.

    Who was the original Guys and Dolls cast?

    • Nathan Detroit - Daniel Mays and Owain Arthur
    • Miss Adelaide - Marisha Wallace
    • Sarah Brown - Celinde Schoenmaker
    • Sky Masterson - Andrew Richardson
    • Big Jule - Cameron Johnson
    • Lieutenant Brannigan - Cornelius Clarke
    • Nicely-Nicely Johnson - Cedric Neal
    • Arvide Abernathy - Anthony O’Donnell
    • Benny Southstreet - Mark Oxtoby
    • Rusty Charlie - TJ Lloyd
    • General Matilda Cartwright - Katy Secombe

    By Carly Clements-Yu

