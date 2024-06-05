Gillian Lynne Theatre Best seats and seating plan
| By James Wareham
The Mogul Music Hall is the first theatre known to stand on the site of the theatre we now know as the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Between 1919 and 1965 the venue was named The Winter Gardens and after major renovations became the New London Theatre in 1973. The Gillian Lynne Theatre was home to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats which was the longest running musical in West End history when the show closed in 2002. In 2018 the decision was made to rename the theatre to The Gillian Lynne Theatre, after the groundbreaking choreographer, making it the first London Theatre to ever be named after a woman.
What are the best seats at the Gillian Lynne Theatre?
The theatre's thrust stage protrudes into the auditorium meaning that the seats are on three sides surrounding the stage over the two levels of the Stalls and Dress Circle. Due to this layout some of the seats do offer a side view to the stage but all seats ensure that patrons are close to the action wherever they choose to sit.
Gillian Lynne Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the Gillian Lynne Theatre?
Maintaining a relatively intimate capacity by West End theatre standards the Gillian Lynne Theatre seats 1,300 audience members.
Are there accessible seats at the Gillian Lynne Theatre?
Access to the Stalls is via the lifts where the wheelchair platform is situated with two wheelchair spaces and one companion seat each. There are also seats in Row S that are suitable for those patrons who wish to transfer from a wheelchair to a seat. The Dress Circle can only be accessed using stairs, approx. 114 steps from the ground floor (24 steps if using the lifts). Trained hosts are available to assist visually impaired patrons throughout their visit if required.
What shows are on at the Gillian Lynne Theatre?
The Gillian Lynne Theatre, through its history and various guises, has played host to a wide variety of shows from Jerome Kern to Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals through to the National Theatre’s award-winning stage production of Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse. It is currently showing the Olivier award-winning musical, Standing at the Sky’s Edge, and will soon be home to The Wizard of Oz and My Neighbour Totoro.