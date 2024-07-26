Menu
    Gielgud Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Opening in 1906, boasts a rich history and a legacy of remarkable performances. Originally named the Hicks Theatre after its first manager, Seymour Hicks, it was later renamed the Globe Theatre before finally becoming the Gielgud Theatre in 1994, in honour of the legendary actor and director Sir John Gielgud.

    The theatre has hosted an array of prestigious productions, including the original 1974 production of Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests and Peter Shaffer's Lettice and Lovage starring Maggie Smith. More recently, it was the home of the critically acclaimed plays; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman. With its opulent Edwardian architecture, the Gielgud Theatre remains a beloved venue for both classical and contemporary theatre.

    What are the best seats at the Gielgud Theatre?

    The best seats at the Gielgud Theatre are generally considered to be in the Stalls, particularly in the centre section, from Row E to Row M. These seats offer a direct view of the stage without any obstructions, providing a close yet comprehensive view of the performance. 

    In the Dress Circle, one level above the Stalls, the seats in the centre of the first few rows (A to C) also provide excellent views, especially for appreciating the full scope of the stage. For those seeking a more economical option, the front rows of the Grand Circle can still offer good views of the stage, though they are higher up.

    The overall experience can also depend on the specific production and staging, so checking reviews or seat maps for the particular show you're attending can be helpful.

    Gielgud Theatre seating plan

    How many seats are at the Gielgud Theatre?

    There are 986 seats at the Gielgud Theatre, these are located across three levels; the Stalls, the Dress Circle and the Grand Circle.  

    Are there accessible seats at the Gielgud Theatre?

    The theatre provides step-free access to the auditorium via the foyer and offers a number of wheelchair spaces in the Stalls. Accessible restrooms are available on the ground floor. For those with hearing impairments, the venue is equipped with an induction loop and offers occasional captioned performances. Additionally, the theatre supports visually impaired guests with audio-described performances on selected dates, and allows pawsome assistance dogs throughout the auditorium. If you would like your pooch to accompany you during the performance, you will need to book an aisle seat. Alternatively, a member of theatre staff will be happy to look after your furry friend whilst you enjoy the show. 

    What shows are on at the Gielgud Theatre?

    From 21 September, Oscar winner, Mark Rylance, and Succession star, J. Smith-Cameron, will lead the revival of Juno and the Paycock at Gielgud Theatre. Before the cast of Oliver! Consider themselves at home later in the year.

