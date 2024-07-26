Gielgud Theatre best seats and seating plan

Opening in 1906, boasts a rich history and a legacy of remarkable performances. Originally named the Hicks Theatre after its first manager, Seymour Hicks, it was later renamed the Globe Theatre before finally becoming the Gielgud Theatre in 1994, in honour of the legendary actor and director Sir John Gielgud.

The theatre has hosted an array of prestigious productions, including the original 1974 production of Alan Ayckbourn's The Norman Conquests and Peter Shaffer's Lettice and Lovage starring Maggie Smith. More recently, it was the home of the critically acclaimed plays; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, To Kill a Mockingbird and The Ferryman. With its opulent Edwardian architecture, the Gielgud Theatre remains a beloved venue for both classical and contemporary theatre.

What are the best seats at the Gielgud Theatre?

The best seats at the Gielgud Theatre are generally considered to be in the Stalls, particularly in the centre section, from Row E to Row M. These seats offer a direct view of the stage without any obstructions, providing a close yet comprehensive view of the performance.

In the Dress Circle, one level above the Stalls, the seats in the centre of the first few rows (A to C) also provide excellent views, especially for appreciating the full scope of the stage. For those seeking a more economical option, the front rows of the Grand Circle can still offer good views of the stage, though they are higher up.

The overall experience can also depend on the specific production and staging, so checking reviews or seat maps for the particular show you're attending can be helpful.

Gielgud Theatre seating plan