    Gerard Alessandrini's Spamilton, which spoofs smash-hit musical Hamilton, transfers to London's West End 

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Hamilton, Spamilton! Gerard Alessandrini's spoof musical (Shall we say spoofical?), Spamilton: An American Parody, is set to take the West End by storm when it premieres at the Menier Chocolate Factory this summer. In addition to parodying Hamiltonthe show also spoofs other hit musicals, the likes of which include The King and I, Gypsy, Chicago, Camelot, The Book of Mormon, Sweeney Todd, and Assassins.

    The author of the spoofical, American playwright Gerard Alessandrini, was awarded a Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre and has also won numerous Drama Desk awards. Other than Spamilton, he is also known for creating Forbidden Broadway, which parodies musicals in a similar fashion. The original production of Spamilton premiered off-Broadway at the Triad Theatre in 2016 and was an absolute riot amongst critics and audiences alike. Lin Manuel Miranda, who created the very Hamilton that Spamilton spoofs, admitted that he 'laughed his brains out.'

    The parody includes such hilarious musical numbers as 'Liza's Down With Rap', 'The Fresh Prince of Big Hair', 'Ticket Beggar Woman', and 'Straight Is Back'. Casting for the UK transfer will be announced in the coming weeks.

    Spamilton: An American Parody opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 12 July 2018 and will run until 8 September 2018. Be sure to book your tickets now while stocks last!

    Purchase your Spamilton tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

