Gerard Alessandrini's Spamilton, which spoofs smash-hit musical Hamilton, transfers to London's West End 

The author of the spoofical, American playwright Gerard Alessandrini, was awarded a Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre and has also won numerous Drama Desk awards. Other than Spamilton, he is also known for creating Forbidden Broadway, which parodies musicals in a similar fashion. The original production of Spamilton premiered off-Broadway at the Triad Theatre in 2016 and was an absolute riot amongst critics and audiences alike. Lin Manuel Miranda, who created the very Hamilton that Spamilton spoofs, admitted that he 'laughed his brains out.'

The parody includes such hilarious musical numbers as 'Liza's Down With Rap', 'The Fresh Prince of Big Hair', 'Ticket Beggar Woman', and 'Straight Is Back'. Casting for the UK transfer will be announced in the coming weeks.

Spamilton: An American Parody opens at the Menier Chocolate Factory on 12 July 2018 and will run until 8 September 2018.

