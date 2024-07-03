Garrick Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan Jul 3, 2024 | By Posted on| By James Wareham Opening in 1889, the Garrick Theatre was named after David Garrick, an English actor, playwright, theatre manager and producer. He was a major influence on 18th Century European theatrical practice. The Garrick theatre has mostly been associated in its lifetime with comedies and comedy-dramas – notably No Sex Please, We’re British which played for four years and the multi-award-winning production of JB Preistley’s An Inspector Calls in 1995. What are the best seats at the Garrick Theatre? The Garrick’s auditorium is split over three levels, consisting of the Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle. The Stalls give an unobstructed view of the stage from most areas, although there is a slight restriction from Row N backwards due to the overhang of the Dress Circle. There are clear views from all seats in the Dress Circle and Grand Circle. Garrick Theatre seating plan

How many seats are at the Garrick Theatre?

There are 718 seats across the three floors of the grade II listed Garrick Theatre.

Are there accessible seats at the Garrick Theatre?

Wheelchair access is located in the Dress Circle of the theatre which is at street level. There are two small steps to enter the building: staff will assist entrance with a portable ramp. Wheelchair space in the auditorium is located in the center of Row E in the Dress Circle and adjacent seats are available for companions. A fully adapted unisex toilet is located in the main foyer. The theatre is fitted with a Sennheiser hearing system. Headsets for this facility are available on a first come, first served basis.

What shows are on at the Garrick Theatre?

The Garrick Theatre is currently showing Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff but will later this year be the home to the super talented Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ new musical Why Am I So Single? who previously brought the crowning glory of the West End and Broadway musical Six into our lives.