Garrick Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Opening in 1889, the Garrick Theatre was named after David Garrick, an English actor, playwright, theatre manager and producer. He was a major influence on 18th Century European theatrical practice. The Garrick theatre has mostly been associated in its lifetime with comedies and comedy-dramas – notably No Sex Please, We’re British which played for four years and the multi-award-winning production of JB Preistley’s An Inspector Calls in 1995.
What are the best seats at the Garrick Theatre?
The Garrick’s auditorium is split over three levels, consisting of the Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle. The Stalls give an unobstructed view of the stage from most areas, although there is a slight restriction from Row N backwards due to the overhang of the Dress Circle. There are clear views from all seats in the Dress Circle and Grand Circle.
Garrick Theatre seating plan