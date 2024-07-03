Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Garrick Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    Opening in 1889, the Garrick Theatre was named after David Garrick, an English actor, playwright, theatre manager and producer. He was a major influence on 18th Century European theatrical practice. The Garrick theatre has mostly been associated in its lifetime with comedies and comedy-dramas – notably No Sex Please, We’re British which played for four years and the multi-award-winning production of JB Preistley’s An Inspector Calls in 1995.

    What are the best seats at the Garrick Theatre?

    The Garrick’s auditorium is split over three levels, consisting of the Stalls, Dress Circle and Grand Circle. The Stalls give an unobstructed view of the stage from most areas, although there is a slight restriction from Row N backwards due to the overhang of the Dress Circle. There are clear views from all seats in the Dress Circle and Grand Circle.

    Garrick Theatre seating plan

    Garrick Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    How many seats are at the Garrick Theatre?

    There are 718 seats across the three floors of the grade II listed Garrick Theatre.

    Are there accessible seats at the Garrick Theatre?

    Wheelchair access is located in the Dress Circle of the theatre which is at street level. There are two small steps to enter the building: staff will assist entrance with a portable ramp. Wheelchair space in the auditorium is located in the center of Row E in the Dress Circle and adjacent seats are available for companions. A fully adapted unisex toilet is located in the main foyer. The theatre is fitted with a Sennheiser hearing system. Headsets for this facility are available on a first come, first served basis.

    What shows are on at the Garrick Theatre?

    The Garrick Theatre is currently showing Alan Bleasdale’s Boys from the Blackstuff but will later this year be the home to the super talented Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ new musical Why Am I So Single? who previously brought the crowning glory of the West End and Broadway musical Six into our lives.

    James Wareham
    By James Wareham

    Related news

    Inside Trafalgar Theatre

    Trafalgar Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    The Grade II listed Trafalgar Theatre was originally built in the 1930s and was home to many comedies and revue ... Read more

    Jersey Boys West End cast

    A Definitive Guide to the Jersey Boys Songs

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Oh, what a night! The Tony and Olivier Award-winning jukebox musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is just... Read more

    Green background. Text: [top] Wicked (the dot on the

    Wicked competition terms and conditions

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Fancy treading the boards at the Apollo Victoria Theatre? Our phantasmagorical competition will make your friends gre... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies