Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn to star in Sam Shepard's True West Jun 15, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The West End revival of Sam Shepard's True West is on its way to the Vaudeville later this year and is set to feature two megastars, multi-talented musician and actor Johnny Flynn and Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

Pictured: Harington and Flynn

True West tells the story of Austin, a successful Hollywood screenwriter, and his brother Lee, a vagabond who robs houses for a living, as they finally see each other again after five years. The play shifts into an exploitation of the human condition when we see Austin, an established careerist who seems to have all his ducks in a row, slowly become driven mad as his limits are tested by his brother's poor lifestyle choices.

The role of Austin will be played by Kit Harington, whose career experienced a breakthrough in 2011 when he landed the lead role of Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones, one of the most popular television series of our time. Harrington was last seen onstage in the titular role of Faustus in 2016's Doctor Faustus, which ran at the Duke of York's Theatre. His other stage credits include Albert Narracott in War Horse (2008-09), Ed Montgomery in Posh (2010), and Colin Henderson in The Vote (2015). Harington has also delved into the realm of voice acting, having lent his voice to Silent Hill: Revelation and How to Train Your Dragon.

Lee will be played by South African-born music artist and actor Johnny Flynn, who is the lead singer and songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit. Flynn is also known for portraying Dylan Witter on the television sitcom, Lovesick (formerly known as Scrotal Recall), having starred in 22 episodes for the series. His most notable stage credit is his role as Lee in Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The True West revival is to be directed by Matthew Dunster, who is known for directing the 2015 production of Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen, which also happened to star Johnny Flynn. True West originally ran at the Tricycle Theatre in London back in 2015 and received a fleet of rave reviews as well as a Pulitzer Prize nomination.

The new, star-studded production of True West opens at the Vaudeville Theatre on 23 November and will run until 16 February 2019. This contemporary American drama is truly one that you won't want to miss!

Purchase your True West tickets here.