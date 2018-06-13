Further casting for The Height of the Storm announced

Pictured (from left to right): Lucy Cohu, Anna Madeley, Amanda Drew

New cast members to be accompanying Pryce and Atkins are Amanda Drew (The Father), Lucy Cohu (Torchwood: Children of Earth, Cape Warth, The Queen's Sister) and Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown, and three RSC seasons).

The piece, which was translated by frequent Zeller collaborator Christopher Hampton, follows André (Jonathan Pryce) and Madeleine (Dame Eileen Atkins), a couple who come to the realisation that perhaps their relationship has not been as perfect as they had hoped, despite having been married for over half a century.

The Height of the Storm is directed by Jonathan Kent, who directed the Olivier Award-winning Gypsy, as well as the Chekhov trilogy at both the Chichester Festival Theatre and National Theatre.

The most recent play of Zeller's to feature in the West End was The Lie (in French: Le Mensonge), which opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory last September. The playwright's other works include The Truth (La Vérité), The Mother (La Mère), and The Father (Le Père). Both The Truth and The Father received Olivier Award nominations for Best New Comedy in 2017 and 2015. The Father also saw actor Kenneth Cranham win an Oliver for Best Actor.

The Height of the Storm will run at Wyndham's Theatre from 2 October 2018 until 1 December 2018. It features two of the greatest actors of their generation side by side in the play's starring roles. Find out how this 'perfect storm' unravels by booking your tickets early!

