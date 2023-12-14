Further casting announced for Opening Night Dec 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Further casting has been announced for Opening Night starring the legendary Sheridan Smith in a quest for redemption. This spellbinding new show will open at the Gielgud Theatre from 6 March 2024. Book your tickets today!

Who are the cast of Opening Night?

Joining Sheridan Smith as Myrtle Gordon in Opening Night at Gielgud Theatre will be Hadley Fraser as Manny Victor, Shira Haas as Nancy Stein, Amy Lennox as Dorothee Victor, Nicola Hughes as Sarah Goode and John Marquez as David Samuels.

What is Opening Night about?

Adapted from John Cassavetes' legendary 1977 film, Opening Night follows Myrtle Gordon (Sheridan Smith), a famous but troubled actress, as she attempts to stage her comeback with a touring production of The Second Woman. However, the drama soon spills offstage when Gordon encounters an obsessive teenage fan, Nancy.

The meeting between the faded star and her die-hard devotee takes a sinister turn, and soon Gordon's turmoil forces everyone within the company to deliver the performance of their lives. Can the theatre troupe perform the roles needed, or will they crack under pressure?

Who are the creatives of Opening Night?

Ivo van Hove serves as the director and provides book, with Rufus Wainwright as composer, lyricist, and orchestrator. Nigel Lilley is responsible for musical supervision and musical direction. Jan Versweyveld is set, lighting, and video designer, An D’Huys is the costume designer, and Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton collaborate as sound designers. Polly Bennett handles movement and choreography. Daniel Raggett serves as the associate director, with Julia Horan CDG as the casting director.

