Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Further casting announced for Opening Night

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Further casting has been announced for Opening Night starring the legendary Sheridan Smith in a quest for redemption. This spellbinding new show will open at the Gielgud Theatre from 6 March 2024. Book your tickets today!

    Who are the cast of Opening Night?

    Joining Sheridan Smith as Myrtle Gordon in Opening Night at Gielgud Theatre will be Hadley Fraser as Manny Victor, Shira Haas as Nancy Stein, Amy Lennox as Dorothee Victor, Nicola Hughes as Sarah Goode and John Marquez as David Samuels.

    What is Opening Night about?

    Adapted from John Cassavetes' legendary 1977 film, Opening Night follows Myrtle Gordon (Sheridan Smith), a famous but troubled actress, as she attempts to stage her comeback with a touring production of The Second Woman. However, the drama soon spills offstage when Gordon encounters an obsessive teenage fan, Nancy. 

    The meeting between the faded star and her die-hard devotee takes a sinister turn, and soon Gordon's turmoil forces everyone within the company to deliver the performance of their lives. Can the theatre troupe perform the roles needed, or will they crack under pressure?

    Who are the creatives of Opening Night?

    Ivo van Hove serves as the director and provides book, with Rufus Wainwright as composer, lyricist, and orchestrator. Nigel Lilley is responsible for musical supervision and musical direction. Jan Versweyveld is set, lighting, and video designer, An D’Huys is the costume designer, and Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton collaborate as sound designers. Polly Bennett handles movement and choreography. Daniel Raggett serves as the associate director, with Julia Horan CDG as the casting director.

    Opening Night tickets are available now! 

    Get ready for an exciting dive into the chaotic life of Myrtle Gordon, a once radiant but troubled actress portrayed with incredible passion by the amazing Sheridan Smith.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    New production images released for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Stranger Things: The First Shadow has recently released a set of jaw-dropping new production images that give audienc... Read more

    Moulin Rouge

    Interview with Anthony Cragg – Baby Doll from Moulin Rouge!

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Snowball fights, vocal exercises and steaming mugs of coffee - join us for a delightfully warm interview with Anthony... Read more

    Men thinking with backs to each other on a grey background

    What’s opening in theatre’s this month (December 2023)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    December is here, and we are full of Christmas spirit (partly thanks to the numerous mulled wine stalls dotted around... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies