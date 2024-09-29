Full List of The Stage Debut Award Winners 2024

The debut dozen have been revealed! The 12 winners of The Stage Debut Awards collected their well-earned trophies at a glittering ceremony in London's West End today (29 September).

This year 49 nominees across eight categories were in the spotlight, representing performers, composers, designers, writers, lyricists and directors whose work premiered on stages across the UK in the previous year.

Olivier Award nominee Jack Wolfe, scooped the Best West End Debut Performer award for his enormously compelling and vocally accomplished performance as Gabe in Next To Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre. Wolfe emerged as the people’s West End favourite (it’s the only category decided by public vote) from a strong shortlist that included Will Close for Dear England; Billy Crudup in Harry Clarke; Toheeb Jimoh in Player Kings; Francesca Amewudah-Rivers in Romeo and Juliet; Ed Larkin in The Little Big Things; Grace Hodgett Young in Sunset Boulevard and Louis McCartney in Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Such was the level of talent at this year's ceremony that Best Performer in a Play AND Best Performer in a Musical were both shared by two performers! Ellie-May Sheridan’s scene-stealing turn in London Tide at the National Theatre and Louis McCartney’s menacingly mercurial performance in Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre both took home the prize in the play category. Best Performer in a Musical award was shared between Jeevan Braich for his vocal prowess and impressive roller skating skills in Starlight Express at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and Grace Hodgett Young who won the award for her impressive performance in Jamie Lloyd’s hit revival Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre.

The current wealth of new-writing talent in the industry was resoundingly acknowledged this year with the Best Writer award going to two upcoming industry stars. Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre shared the accolade with Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. More awards on the night recognising talent behind the scenes included Best Creative West End Debut, which was given to Bush Theatre’s associate artistic director Daniel Bailey for his dynamic and sensitively directed production of Tyrell Williams’ Red Pitch. The production enjoyed a hugely successful West End transfer to @sohoplace.

This year’s directing accolade went to Sophie Drake who was honoured with the Best Director award for The Bleeding Tree at Southwark Playhouse Borough. The judges said Drake “infused finesse into all aspects of this dark, grisly anti-fairytale”. For the first time, all nominees in this category were women, and the award was presented by the acclaimed BAFTA nominated director and Bush Theatre’s artistic director Lynette Linton.

The unforgettable and now iconic video design for Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre was recognised in the Best Designer award, which Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom took home. Jack Godfrey won the Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer award for his all-round talents bringing 42 Balloons at The Lowry, Salford, a charming new musical success story, to life. The Stage editor Alistair Smith commented on the celebrations: “The judges were in complete awe of the talent on display from all our winners. In many cases, it felt almost inconceivable these could be their professional debuts such was the level of skill on show. "At a time when there has been much talk about how difficult it is for new playwrights to break through, the judges were particularly pleased to be able to recognise two superb winners in the Best Writer category for the first time, such was the quality of the shortlist."