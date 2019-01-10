Full casting announced for West End Ambassadors Theatre production of The Twilight Zone

Meet the full cast of the West End production of The Twilight Zone. Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Who is starring in The Twilight Zone at the Ambassadors Theatre?

Critically acclaimed actors Adrianna Bertola (Matilda, Les Miserables), Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Nine Night at Trafalgar Studios) and Neil Haigh (World Cup 1966) are set to reprise their roles from the Almeida Theatre run, and they will be joined by Alisha Bailey (Moon On A Rainbow Shawl), Daniel Crossley (Singin’ In The Rain), Dyfan Dwyfor (Richard III, Romeo and Juliet), Lauren O’Neill (King Lear), Matthew Steer (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Natasha J Barnes (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Karimi (Macbeth) for the upcoming West End production.

The masterminds behind The Twilight Zone on stage

The Twilight Zone was adapted for the stage by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, Shipwreck) and it is directed by 7-time Olivier Award-winning director Richard Jones. The unforgettable CBS television classic, which is now celebrating its 60th anniversary, is known for its masterful storytelling ranging from morality tales, fantasy, horror, science fiction and urban legends that continue to shock and scare people today, even after all these years.

The creatives behind the stage adaptation of The Twilight Zone include designer Paul Steinberg, costume designer Nicky Gillibrand, lighting designers Mimi Jordan and D.M Wood, movement director Aletta Collins, composer and sound creator Sarah Angliss, sound creator Christopher Shutt, casting director Julia Horan, and illusion creators Will Houstoun and Richard Wisemand.

The stage production of The Twilight Zone is presented under license by CBS Consumer Products and is produced by Ron Fogelman and Kenny Wax.

More about the Twilight Zone television series

The Twilight Zone is based on the original stories by Rod Serling and by two of the show’s most frequent collaborators, Richard Matheson and Charles Beaumont. The television series originally ran from 1959 to 1964 and won a total of three Emmy Awards during its run of 156 episodes. The show’s popularity helped solidify its legacy in pop culture decades beyond its series finale and is noted for influencing horror novelist Stephen King, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, blockbuster film director Steven Spielberg, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It has also received many nods from the likes of such television series as The Simpsons and Futurama (spoofed as The Scary Door).

A revival of The Twilight Zone TV show is currently in the works and will run on CBS All Access this year. It will feature Jordan Peele as host and narrator and it is a co-production between CBS Television Studios, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Executive producers for the new show include Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg alongside Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Greg Yaitanes, Rick Berg, and Win Rosenfeld.

The Twilight Zone tickets among 2019's most sought-after

The Twilight Zone opens at the West End's Ambassadors Theatre on 4 March 2019 and is booking until 1 June 2019. Tickets to The Twilight Zone are selling fast! Be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the Ambassadors Theatre!

