Full Casting Announced For The Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Ain't Too Proud Feb 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young The full cast for the smash hit award winning musical AIN’T TOO PROUD has been announced before the shows’ opening at the Prince Edward Theatre on Friday 31 March 2023! The iconic new musical follows the journey of The Temptations, the famous American soul group behind the Grammy Award Winning music, ‘My Girl’, ‘Just My Imagination’, ‘Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone’, ‘Get Ready’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud to Beg’ and many more.

The Cast of Ain’t Too Proud

Joining the previously announced Cameron Bernard Jones (Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City) as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox (Elf, Crazy For You) as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko (Hamilton, Motown the Musical) as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud (The Drifters Girl, Dreamgirls) as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha (Dolly Partons Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, Dear Evan Hansen) as Eddie Kendricks. The cast is completed by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

About The Temptations

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history – how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group’s Grammy Award-winning music.

AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

The Creatives of Ain’t Too Proud

AIN’T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show (Jersey Boys). It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on (Jersey Boys). Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

