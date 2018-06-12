Full casting announced for The Jungle at the Playhouse Theatre Jun 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) 'Ain't no border high enough.' Joe Roberston and Joe Murphy's The Jungle, which is transferring to the West End following a successful performance at the Young Vic, has just announced its full cast, many of whom are reprising their roles for the Playhouse Theatre production.

Pictured: Cast in rehearsals (from left to right): Cherno Jagne, Ben Turner, Nahel Tzegai, Sara Mokonen, Rachid Sabitri, Tiran Aakel

The ensemble for the West End transfer of The Jungle is comprised of an incredibly diverse cast hailing from all over the world, including Afghanistan, America, Congo, England, Eritrea, Germany, Iran, Lebanon, Morocco, Scotland, Sudan, Syria, The Gambia, Wales, and Zimbabwe. Many cast members come from refugee backgrounds and even lived in the real Calais Jungle refugee camp before it was eventually abandoned.

The full cast for The Jungle includes Alex Lawther, Alexander Devrient, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Ben Turner, Cherno Jagne, Dominic Rowan, Elham Ehsas, Eric Sirakian, Freddie Meredith, Gerard Carey, Jo McInnes, John Pfumojena, Jonathan Nyati, Kiki Kendrick, Moein Ghobsheh, Mohamed Sarrar, Mohammad Amiri, Nahel Tzegai, Rachel Redford, Rachid Sabitri, Sara Mokonen, Tiran Aakel, Trevor Fox, and Yasin Moradi.

The Jungle was written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and is a portrayal of life at the Calais Jungle migrant camp in France, following the camp's creation and eventual destruction. The Playhouse Theatre will be rearranged to accommodate Miriam Buether's set design and will be partially interactive. Audience members will sit on tables and benches in the Calais Camp's Afghan cafe while video screens will be installed to provide them with 'live news broadcasts' of all the action. The Dress Circle has been renamed 'The Cliffs of Dover' and the stage will extend into the stalls from the proscenium arch.

The Jungle officially premieres on 5 July 2018 with previews beginning on 16 June 2018 (World Refugee Day). The show is partnered with the Help Refugees charity, who will be fundraising directly at the venue throughout the show's run.

Book your tickets sharpish to guarantee your spot in one of the most significant and relevant plays to hit the West End stage this year.

