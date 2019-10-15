Full casting announced for Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy Oct 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 9, 2023) The full cast for the highly anticipated West End revival of Cyrano de Bergerac has been announced and are set to join the previously confirmed James McAvoy. London theatre maven Jamie Lloyd will premiere his brand-new and freely adapted production of Cyrano de Bergerac at the Playhouse Theatre on 27 November 2019.

Cyrano de Bergerac is set to star Anita-Joy Uwajeh and Eben Figueiredo opposite James McAvoy this autumn at the Playhouse Theatre.

Full casting confirmed for Cyrano de Bergerac showing at London's Playhouse Theatre

Set to star alongside the previously announced X-men star James McAvoy (Cyrano) are Adam Best (Le Bret), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Cyrano's love interest Roxane), Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise/Medic), Chris Fung (Usher), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Kiruna Stamell (Marie-Louise), Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere), Philip Cairns (Referee), Sam Black (Armand/Priest), Seun Shote (Theatre Owner), and Tom Edden (De Guiche).

Completing the West End of Cyrano de Bergerac are Brinsley Terence, Mika Johnson, and Vaneeka Dadhria.

Anita-Joy Uwajeh is perhaps best known for starring in Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe, Fury at the Soho Theatre, and in the Duke of York's production of King Lear. Eben Figueiredo's stage credits include Primetime at the Royal Court Theatre, Peter Pan at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and Young Marx at the Bridge Theatre.

About the Cyrano de Bergerac play: plot, creatives, and performance dates

Cyrano de Bergerac was written by Edmond Rostand and has been freely-adapted by Martin Crimp as part of Jamie Lloyd's forthcoming season of West End shows at The Playhouse, whil runs from November 2019 until August 2020. The play tells the story of 17th-century poet and playwright Cyrano, whose unsightly big nose gets in the way of swaying his true love Roxane, whom he is trying to court. While he may enjoy a highly successful career as a writer, Cyrano's view on life is riddled with the narcissism of those around him as tries to use the magic of the written word to charm Roxane.

Cyrano de Bergerac at London's Playhouse Theatre is directed by Jamie Lloyd, who is most recently known for putting on the highly lauded Pinter at the Pinter season at the Harold Pinter Theatre. His previous directorial credits include Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and the Duke of York's Theatre production of Doctor Faustus. It features design by Soutra Gilmour, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting design by Jon Clark, casting direction by Stuart Burt and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Cyrano de Bergerac will play at the Playhouse Theatre in London from 27 November 2019 until 29 February 2020. Further productions for the new Jamie Lloyd 2019/20 season at the Playhouse are expected to be announced in due course.



James McAvoy — Cyrano de Bergerac play tickets selling incredibly fast!

