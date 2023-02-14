Full cast announced for world premiere of Retrograde Feb 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Jaime Ponting Take an inside look into the golden age of Hollywood with the world premiere of Retrograde, an exciting new play exploring the true story of Sidney Poitier, a Black actor’s journey through 50’s Hollywood. The full cast has just been announced and will be sure to bring to life the inner workings of 1950’s Hollywood fame. Book tickets for Retrograde at The Kiln Theatre now!

The cast of Retrograde

Ian Bonar plays Bobby. His theatre credits include Death of a Salesman (Young Vic and West End), Ma Vie en Rose (Young Vic), Jellyfish (Bush Theatre), and has appeared on TV shows including Deadline, I May Destroy You, and Black Mirror. Playing Sidney is Ivanno Jeremiah, with credits including Constellations (Donmar West End), The Convert, Measure for Measure (Young Vic), A Soldier’s Tale (City of London Sinfonia), The Nether, truth and reconciliation (Royal Court Theatre), Julius Caesar (RSC). Daniel Lapaine returns to Kiln Theatre to play Mr Parks – he previously appeared in Holy Sh*t and The Invisible Hand. His other theatre credits include The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe), Other Desert Cities, Hedda Gabler (The Old Vic), The Winter's Tale (Sheffield Crucible), The Dance of Death (Donmar Trafalgar), and All My Sons (Apollo Theatre),

About Retrograde

This explosive new play explores identity, resilience, and integrity as it examines a true event in 1950s Hollywood and the reality of a Black actor’s journey to stardom. This world premiere explores a moment in a career which paved ways and changed perceptions, cementing the legacy of a Hollywood icon. Retrograde asks the question; how much have we really evolved?

