Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Full cast announced for world premiere of Retrograde

    Posted on | By Jaime Ponting

    Take an inside look into the golden age of Hollywood with the world premiere of Retrograde, an exciting new play exploring the true story of Sidney Poitier, a Black actor’s journey through 50’s Hollywood. The full cast has just been announced and will be sure to bring to life the inner workings of 1950’s Hollywood fame. Book tickets for Retrograde at The Kiln Theatre now!

    Full cast announced for world premiere of Retrograde
    Full cast announced for world premier of Retrograde

    The cast of Retrograde

     Ian Bonar plays Bobby. His theatre credits include Death of a Salesman (Young Vic and West End), Ma Vie en Rose (Young Vic), Jellyfish (Bush Theatre), and has appeared on TV shows including Deadline, I May Destroy You, and Black Mirror. Playing Sidney is Ivanno Jeremiah, with credits including Constellations (Donmar West End), The Convert, Measure for Measure (Young Vic), A Soldier’s Tale (City of London Sinfonia), The Nether, truth and reconciliation (Royal Court Theatre), Julius Caesar (RSC). Daniel Lapaine returns to Kiln Theatre to play Mr Parks – he previously appeared in Holy Sh*t and The Invisible Hand. His other theatre credits include The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe), Other Desert Cities, Hedda Gabler (The Old Vic), The Winter's Tale (Sheffield Crucible), The Dance of Death (Donmar Trafalgar), and All My Sons (Apollo Theatre), 

     About Retrograde

    This explosive new play explores identity, resilience, and integrity as it examines a true event in 1950s Hollywood and the reality of a Black actor’s journey to stardom. This world premiere explores a moment in a career which paved ways and changed perceptions, cementing the legacy of a Hollywood icon. Retrograde asks the question; how much have we really evolved? 

    Retrograde tickets are available now!

     Take a backstage look at 50’s Hollywood in this explosive new play, and explore this dramatic journey of Retrograde.

    By Jaime Ponting

    Related news

    Black background. Broken glass in the shape of a heart. In the heart are the blood-spattered faces of Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie and Clyde. Text: London

    Interview with the cast of Bonnie & Clyde

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    How do you express your love? Words of affirmation or physical touch? For bored waitress Bonnie Parker and small-town... Read more

    TEXT: Jenna Coleman Aidan Turner Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons A love story that leaves you speech less. A Play by Sam Steiner Directed by Josie Rourke Harold Pinter Theatre IMAGES: Three different sized photos of Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner against yellow backgrounds wearing yellow shirts.

    London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (8 February 2023)

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    From announcements, extensions and plenty of production images for us to feast on, it has been an epic week in t... Read more

    The Time Traveller

    The Time Traveller’s Wife set for West End transfer

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    One moment, everything is perfect. Suddenly, that moment is gone. How can love survive in a warped reality, one where... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies