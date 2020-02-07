Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Full cast announced for Jamie Lloyd’s The Seagull at London’s Playhouse Theatre

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Jamie Lloyd’s season at the West End’s Playhouse Theatre has already been the talk of British Theatre thus far. Cyrano De Bergerac starring James McAvoy is selling out night after night and will end on 29 February 2020 having had an acclaimed run. Tickets for The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke have already sold exceedingly quick, but there is limited availability, so get booking to secure your The Seagull tickets now! The full casting has just been announced for the show set to begin performances on 11 March 2020. Read below to see who will join Emilia Clarke in The Seagull

    Full cast announced for Jamie Lloyd’s The Seagull at London’s Playhouse Theatre
    Full cast announced to join Emilia Clarke in The Seagull

    The Seagull full cast

    Emilia Clarke was previously announced to play Nina in Anya Reiss’ adaptation of The Seagull. Joining Clarke in the cast will be Danny Ashok as Medvedenko, Robert Glenister as Sorin, Tom Rhys Harries as Trigorin, Daniel Monks as Konstantin, Tamzin Outhwaite as Polina, Patrick Robinson as Dorn, Seun Shote as Shamrayev, Indira Varma as Arkadina and Sophie Wu as Masha.

    About The Seagull

    Anya Reiss has adapted Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. The playwright has adapted many of Chekhov’s works including Uncle Vanya and Three Sisters. The production will be directed by Jamie Lloyd as part of his season at the Playhouse Theatre. The Jamie Lloyd Company Playhouse season includes other adaptations of classic texts. The season includes Cyrano De Bergerac starring James McAvoy which is currently playing until 29 February 2020. Also included in the season is A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and which is set to start performances from 10 June 2020.

    Sign up to our mailing list here to find out when the next Jamie Lloyd Playhouse season play is announced!

    The story of The Seagull

    The Seagull follows the story of a young woman who is desperate for two things; fame and a way out. On the other hand, there is a young man who is desperate for the woman of his dreams. There is also a successful writer who hopes for a sense of accomplishment. An actress is determined to fight against the changing of times. Set in the countryside is an isolated house that leaves love lost, dreams torn apart, and hopes diminished. They find that there is nowhere to turn but to each other.

    Tickets for The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke are available now!

    Following the success of Jamie Lloyds work on the Pinter at the Pinter season, its no surprise that his season at London’s Playhouse Theatre is already doing exceedingly well. Don’t miss out on the second show of his season and book your tickets for The Seagull whilst availability lasts!

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Beginners Please presents Romeo and Juliet: West End debut for actors affected by knife crime

    Beginners Please presents Romeo and Juliet: West End debut for actors affected by knife crime

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    16,789 offences involving a bladed weapon were recorded in London last year, that’s roughly one every 30 minute... Read more

    Beetlejuice The Musical is Coming to London. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    When Is Beetlejuice The Musical Coming to the West End? At long last, Beetlejuice The Musical is transferring to t... Read more

    Jonathan Bailey in Richard II

    Jonathan Bailey’s Acting Career: From Stage to Screen and Back Again

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer |

    Who is Jonathan Bailey? Jonathan Bailey has been making waves both on the London stage and the silver screen in re... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies