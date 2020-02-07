Full cast announced for Jamie Lloyd’s The Seagull at London’s Playhouse Theatre Feb 7, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jamie Lloyd’s season at the West End’s Playhouse Theatre has already been the talk of British Theatre thus far. Cyrano De Bergerac starring James McAvoy is selling out night after night and will end on 29 February 2020 having had an acclaimed run. Tickets for The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke have already sold exceedingly quick, but there is limited availability, so get booking to secure your The Seagull tickets now! The full casting has just been announced for the show set to begin performances on 11 March 2020. Read below to see who will join Emilia Clarke in The Seagull…

Full cast announced to join Emilia Clarke in The Seagull

The Seagull full cast

Emilia Clarke was previously announced to play Nina in Anya Reiss’ adaptation of The Seagull. Joining Clarke in the cast will be Danny Ashok as Medvedenko, Robert Glenister as Sorin, Tom Rhys Harries as Trigorin, Daniel Monks as Konstantin, Tamzin Outhwaite as Polina, Patrick Robinson as Dorn, Seun Shote as Shamrayev, Indira Varma as Arkadina and Sophie Wu as Masha.

About The Seagull

Anya Reiss has adapted Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. The playwright has adapted many of Chekhov’s works including Uncle Vanya and Three Sisters. The production will be directed by Jamie Lloyd as part of his season at the Playhouse Theatre. The Jamie Lloyd Company Playhouse season includes other adaptations of classic texts. The season includes Cyrano De Bergerac starring James McAvoy which is currently playing until 29 February 2020. Also included in the season is A Doll’s House starring Jessica Chastain and which is set to start performances from 10 June 2020.

The story of The Seagull

The Seagull follows the story of a young woman who is desperate for two things; fame and a way out. On the other hand, there is a young man who is desperate for the woman of his dreams. There is also a successful writer who hopes for a sense of accomplishment. An actress is determined to fight against the changing of times. Set in the countryside is an isolated house that leaves love lost, dreams torn apart, and hopes diminished. They find that there is nowhere to turn but to each other.

