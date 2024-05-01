Frozen the Musical’s Richard Frame, tells us what makes his spring, spectacular May 1, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride He may share a dressing room with Olaf (Craig Gallivan), but Richard Frame, who plays the Duke of Weselton doesn’t share the snowman’s (ill-advised) love of summer, spring is more his thing! “Who doesn't like a good spring clean?’ We expect his character, the Duke, would be more than happy to pass off this chore to one of his servants! However, this is just one, of the many ways, in which he’s different to the nobleman. Unlike his character, Frame doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty. In fact, he was twenty feet up in the air painting a chimney stack when he found out he got the part in Frozen the Musical. We sat down with Frame to chat about sea views, sunny BBQs, and what makes his spring, spectacular.

The song that puts a spring in my step is…anything by Billy Joel!

The best place to go for a post-show drink is… I can’t choose just one! There are lots of pubs dotted around the theatre, in Covent Garden, so the options are endless!

My favourite way to spend a day off is…spending quality time with my family. We love the beach so as soon as the sun comes out, we head to the coast with our paddle boards and then back home afterwards for a BBQ in the evening.

Spring is the best season because…oh where do I start...the evenings are longer, it's sunnier. The birds sing and the leaves on the trees grow again. Blooming flowers and who doesn't like a good spring clean?

A picnic isn't complete without…for me it's a view of the sea.

When I found out I got this role the first person I told was…my wife. Actually, I had to phone her from twenty feet up in the air on a cherry picker as I was painting a chimney stack!

The best thing about being in Frozen is…sharing a dressing room with Craig Gallivan (Olaf).

My top tips for anyone spending their May Bank Holidays in the capital are…go to the theatre, there are so many shows and plays on in the West End. Nothing beats live theatre!

Everyone should see Frozen because.... I’m in it. No seriously, it's a spectacle of a show and sadly has to come to an end on September 8th so avoid disappointment and book your tickets now!

Book Frozen the Musical tickets today!

This is your final chance to see the spellbinding musical. Book now and save up to 42%!