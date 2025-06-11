The Full Song Breakdown of Elton John’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

As this comedic fashion sensation continues to dominate London’s West End, let's delve into Elton John’s stunning contributions to the stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The Devil Wears Prada Act I songs

I Mean Business

Andy Sachs, fresh from university and chasing her dream of writing for The New Yorker, lands one final try - an interview with Runway’s publishers, Elias‑Clarke. This opening number captures her nervous ambition and determination, while setting in place the New York city backdrop.

House of Miranda

Although Andy initially doesn’t know of her future boss, this song introduces Miranda Priestley’s formidable reputation, and more importantly, her iconic dismissal: "That’s all."

I Only Love You for Your Body

Here, Nate reassures Andy in a lighthearted duet that celebrates her beauty - independent of Runway’s runway-perfect models.

How to Survive at Runway

Emily, Miranda’s veteran assistant, confronts Andy with the brutal realities of their workplace. The fast-paced lyrics offer tongue-in-cheek survival tips: "Eat, sleep, and breathe the job - just don’t sleep or eat."

Girl for the Job

As deadlines mount, this song gives us an introspective look at Andy as she asks herself whether she can survive and thrive in this fiercely demanding environment.

Dress Your Way Up

Nigel steps in as fashion mentor during this iconic makeover scene. His gentle, wittily delivered advice sparks Andy’s transformation through style.

The Devil Wears Prada

At Runway’s grand gala, Miranda tempts Andy with a career-defining offer: the chance to work at Paris Fashion Week. It’ll look great on her CV, but are the personal costs with it? Here she must choose between ambition and loyalty, career and love.

Miranda Girl

Andy decides she’s ready to embrace the “Miranda girl” lifestyle, with all its power and sacrifice - a bold Act I finale that leaves her changed.