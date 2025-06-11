Menu
    The Full Song Breakdown of Elton John’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Musical

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw

    As this comedic fashion sensation continues to dominate London’s West End, let's delve into Elton John’s stunning contributions to the stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

    The Devil Wears Prada Act I songs 

    I Mean Business

    Andy Sachs, fresh from university and chasing her dream of writing for The New Yorker, lands one final try - an interview with Runway’s publishers, Elias‑Clarke. This opening number captures her nervous ambition and determination, while setting in place the New York city backdrop.

    House of Miranda

    Although Andy initially doesn’t know of her future boss, this song introduces Miranda Priestley’s formidable reputation, and more importantly, her iconic dismissal: "That’s all."

    I Only Love You for Your Body

    Here, Nate reassures Andy in a lighthearted duet that celebrates her beauty - independent of Runway’s runway-perfect models.

    How to Survive at Runway

    Emily, Miranda’s veteran assistant, confronts Andy with the brutal realities of their workplace. The fast-paced lyrics offer tongue-in-cheek survival tips: "Eat, sleep, and breathe the job - just don’t sleep or eat."

    Girl for the Job

    As deadlines mount, this song gives us an introspective look at Andy as she asks herself whether she can survive and thrive in this fiercely demanding environment.

    Dress Your Way Up

    Nigel steps in as fashion mentor during this iconic makeover scene. His gentle, wittily delivered advice sparks Andy’s transformation through style.

    The Devil Wears Prada

    At Runway’s grand gala, Miranda tempts Andy with a career-defining offer: the chance to work at Paris Fashion Week. It’ll look great on her CV, but are the personal costs with it? Here she must choose between ambition and loyalty, career and love.

    Miranda Girl

    Andy decides she’s ready to embrace the “Miranda girl” lifestyle, with all its power and sacrifice - a bold Act I finale that leaves her changed.

    The Devil Wears Prada Act II songs 

    Bon Voyage

    Emily, recovering in hospital after a crash, watches as Andy races ahead. This comedic, emotionally unhinged number highlights the cost of Andy’s choices. The nurses in this number are a highlight.

    The Old You

    Nate voices his disappointment, longing for the woman he once knew as Andy seems to drift further into the Runway vortex. Toxic boyfriend? Or is he genuinely concerned for Andy’s best interests? That’s for you to decide.

    What’s Right for Me?

    In this closing number, Andy questions her decisions. She sees a future in Runway and knows she can succeed, but ultimately chooses that this is not the path she wants to take

