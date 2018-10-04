Menu
    Foxfinder announces early West End closing

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 4, 2018)

    Dawn King’s Foxfinder, which stars Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon, Poldark’s Heida Reed, Law & Order’s Paul Nicholls, and Call the Midwife’s Bryony Hannah, has just announced an early West End closing.

    Foxfinder, which is currently playing at the Ambassadors Theatre, will be ending its run sooner than expected. Originally scheduled to close on 5 January 2019, the West End thriller will now run until 20 October 2018 and will be replaced by the West End transfer of Eugenius!, which opens at the venue on 27 October 2018.

    Foxfinder is directed by Olivier Award-winning Rachel O’Riordan (Killology) and takes place in a dystopian England where food is scarce and foxes are to blame. The government sends William Bloor to investigate a failed harvest but ends up uncovering more questions than answers.

    Now is your last chance to see this award-winning production before its final curtain. Book your tickets to Foxfinder now before time runs out!

    Foxfinder ticket holders who have booked for performances after the show’s new closing date are advised to contact their point of purchase.  

