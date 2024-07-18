Fortune Theatre best seats and seating plan

Opening in 1924, the Fortune Theatre was the first theatre to be built in the West End after World War I. It was built on the site of a public house, The Old Albion Tavern, an establishment frequented by Georgian and Victorian actors. The theatre’s famous figurine, Terpsichore, one of the Nine Muses and Goddess of dance and chorus, perches high above the entrance to the bronze doors of the theatre. The Fortune Theatre is believed to be the second-smallest West End theatre, and was given Grade II listed status in 1994. The theatre's longest running show was The Woman in Black, which opened in 1989 and ran for an incredible 33 years.

What are the best seats at the Fortune Theatre?

The auditorium at the Fortune Theatre is split over three levels. These consist of the Stalls, Dress Circle and Upper Circle. Due to it being the second-smallest theatre in the West End, it offers a very intimate and inclusive theatrical experience for all who visit. The Stalls are divided into two sections by an aisle, there isn’t much of a rake in this area, which could lead to issues if you are on the more petite side. The overhang of the Dress Circle can affect the view from the last few rows in the Stalls section.

The Dress Circle is the first of two elevated sections in the auditorium, and is the smallest section of the theatre. As with the Stalls, this section is divided by an aisle. There is a decent rake to the Dress Circle, however the rail along the front of this area means that the first three rows of seating has a slightly obstructed view. Due to the overhang of the Upper Circle, the last few rows are classed as restricted view. The Upper Circle is laid out in exactly the same way as the Dress Circle, and offers decent sightlines from the majority of the area. There is a slight curve in this area, which can affect the seats situated at the very end of the rows.

Fortune Theatre seating plan