    Fortune Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    Opening in 1924, the Fortune Theatre was the first theatre to be built in the West End after World War I. It was built on the site of a public house, The Old Albion Tavern, an establishment frequented by Georgian and Victorian actors. The theatre’s famous figurine, Terpsichore, one of the Nine Muses and Goddess of dance and chorus, perches high above the entrance to the bronze doors of the theatre. The Fortune Theatre is believed to be the second-smallest West End theatre, and was given Grade II listed status in 1994. The theatre's longest running show was The Woman in Black, which opened in 1989 and ran for an incredible 33 years.

    What are the best seats at the Fortune Theatre?

    The auditorium at the Fortune Theatre is split over three levels. These consist of the Stalls, Dress Circle and Upper Circle. Due to it being the second-smallest theatre in the West End, it offers a very intimate and inclusive theatrical experience for all who visit. The Stalls are divided into two sections by an aisle, there isn’t much of a rake in this area, which could lead to issues if you are on the more petite side. The overhang of the Dress Circle can affect the view from the last few rows in the Stalls section.

    The Dress Circle is the first of two elevated sections in the auditorium, and is the smallest section of the theatre. As with the Stalls, this section is divided by an aisle. There is a decent rake to the Dress Circle, however the rail along the front of this area means that the first three rows of seating has a slightly obstructed view. Due to the overhang of the Upper Circle, the last few rows are classed as restricted view.  The Upper Circle is laid out in exactly the same way as the Dress Circle, and offers decent sightlines from the majority of the area. There is a slight curve in this area, which can affect the seats situated at the very end of the rows. 

    Fortune Theatre seating plan

    Fortune Theatre best seats and seating plan

     

    How many seats are at the Fortune Theatre?

    With a seating capacity of 419 seats, the Fortune Theatre is the second-smallest theatre in London’s West End. There are 189 seats in the Stalls, 106 seats in the Dress Circle and 124 seats in the Upper Circle.

    Are there accessible seats at the Fortune Theatre?

    Due to its size and location, the Fortune Theatre does not have a standard passenger lift. However, there are no steps into the foyer, which is on ground level. There are 21 steps down to the Stalls, 7 steps up to the Dress Circle, and 40 steps up to the Upper Circle. Patrons wishing to either remain in a wheelchair or transfer from a wheelchair to a seat are recommended to book tickets in the Dress Circle, which can be accessed by the wheelchair lift. Box A and Box B are also wheelchair accessible. There is one accessible toilet in the theatre, which is located on the Dress Circle level. As part of their programme the theatre also hosts Audio Described, Captioned, BSL Interpreted and Relaxed performances.

    What shows are on at the Fortune Theatre?

    Many celebrated actors have performed at the Fortune Theatre during its lifetime, including Dame Judy Dench, Dirk Bogarde and Maureen Lipman. Having run for 33 years The Woman in Black was the theatres longest running show closing in 2022. The theatre is now home to Operation Mincement, the fast-paced and unbelievable true story of how a twisted secret mission won World War II.

