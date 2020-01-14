Former West End 9 to 5 stars reprise roles ahead of show's closing Jan 14, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has just been confirmed that Louise Redknapp and Brian Conley are set to reprise their roles as Violet and Franklin Hart Jr. in 9 to 5 respectively whilst the Dolly Parton musical simultaneously announces that it will officially wrap up its run on 23 May 2020. The show is currently starring Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff in the role of the girls' evil boss.

Pictured: Brian Conley (Franklin Hart Jr.) and Louise Redknapp (Violet Newstead) are back to working 9 to 5. Looks like they managed to match up their busy schedules quite nicely! Photos taken by © Pamela Raith and Simon Turtle

Back to the grind: Brian Conley and Louise Redknapp return to West End 9 to 5 musical

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Eternal band member Louise Redknapp , who portrayed Violet Newstead in 9 to 5 at the Savoy Theatre last year, will return to the show on 10 February for one last hurrah before it closes on 23 May 2020 (excluding performances from 12 to 28 March). Caroline Sheen, who is currently playing Violet, will complete her run on 8 February.

Sean Needham, who portrayed the character of Franklin Hart Jr. in the UK touring production, will replace David Hasselhoff on 10 February and continue in the role until 29 February , after which Brian Conley will return, portraying the character from 2 March until the show's closing this summer.

The new (Needham) and returning (Conley, Redknapp) cast members will join current London cast members Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, and Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes.

The cast is completed by Alexander Bartles, Alexander Day, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Ben Irish, Conor Crown, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Woodford, Jenny Legg, Jon Reynolds, Llandyll Gove, Molly-May Gardiner, Rhiane Drummond, Ricardo Spriggs, Ross Lee Fowkes, Sasha Wareham, Stephanie Chandos, and Victoria Anderson.

Louise Redknapp is a trooper!

Redknapp has a long history with the show. Originally meant to originate the role of Violet for the West End run, she was forced to drop out before the premiere after injuring her wrist and chin on set during rehearsals. She later returned to the role as planned after her convalescent leave, but the unexpected mishap certainly cut her role short, all the same. Her return to epically close the 9 to 5 this season will certainly make up for all those lost hours.

About 9 to 5 The Musical in London's West End

9 to 5 The Musical follows a trio co-workes at Consolidated Industries: Doralee, Violet, and Judy, who are pushed to the breaking point by their misogynistic manager Franklin Hart Jr. When they finally decided they've had enough of their toxic work environment, they take matters into their own hands, giving their boss a run for his money!

Based on the smash-hit 1980 film that starred Dolly Parton and featuring the eponymous hit song along with other music and lyrics by the Queen of Country herself, 9 to 5 The Musical also boasts a book by the movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, casting by Anne Vosser and Victoria Roe, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, direction by Jeff Calhoun, lighting design by Howard Hudson, musical direction by Andrew Hilton, musical supervision, reductions and extra arrangements by Mark Crossland, original Broadway orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin, original arrangements by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, sound design by Poti Martin, and video design by Nina Dunn.

After completing its run at the end of May this year, the musical will embark on its second nationwide tour across the UK beginning in June 2020.

9 to 5 must end 23 May 2020; plus last chance to see The Hoff!

Final call for theatregoers attending West End show 9 to 5! The musical will soon be departing London on the 23rd of May to set forth on another UK tour this summer. Currently starring acclaimed Baywatch star David "The Hoff" Hasselhoff until 8 February.