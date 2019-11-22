Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First Look: These new White Christmas photos will jingle your bells

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Looks like Christmas has come early this year with the latest release of production shots for Nikolai Foster's festive hit. White Christmas is now showing at London's Dominion Theatre (and on special offer 🎅). Be sure to don ye now your gay apparel and book your tickets today for a cheeky night on the town this holiday season!

    White Christmas production photos shot by © Johan Persson.


    White Christmas production shots released for new West End run

    After the show opened last week on Friday, 15 November, the latest production shots for White Christmas have now been officially released and they'll certainly make you want to deck your halls with holly boughs. Nikolai Foster's praised production returns to London's West End after its highly successful run at the Curve Leicester this past winter.

    About White Christmas at the West End's Dominion Theatre

    White Christmas boasts dazzling choreography by Stephen Mear, visually stunning set design by Michael Taylor, and eye-popping costume design by Diego Pitarch, which together create a fabulous feast for the eyes that will nog your egg with delight.

    The perfect Christmas package is made complete with sound design from Tom Marshall, orchestrations from Larry Blank, lighting design from Mark Henderson, new music arrangements from Jason Carr, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, and an original book by Paul Blake and David Ives.

    The Dominion Theatre cast of White Christmas stars Brenda EdwardsClare HalseDan BurtonDanielle HopeDanny Mac, and Michael Brandon. The cast is completed by Aimee Hodnett, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Anna WoodsideDelycia Belgrave, Erin Rushidi, Freya YatesJack WilcoxJo MorrisJordan Crouch, Kayleigh ThadaniMatthew CaputoMatthew Whennell-ClarkMichael LinOliver RamsdaleRobbie McMillanSasha WaltersSion Tudor OwenSophie Camble, and Stephane Anelli.

    Based on the 1954 film of the same name, White Christmas follows the story of two World War II veterans who form a showbiz duo in New York. It features such catchy tunes as "Blue Skies", Sisters", "Let Yourself Go", and, of course, "White Christmas".

    Book White Christmas tickets now and save up to £58!

    Go ahead and unwrap your present now because this holly jolly West End musical is now on special offer! 🎁

    Book today and get either £102 and £84 tickets for just £50 and £66 tickets for just £40! This offer is valid until 30 November 2019 (excluding 21, 23 and 30 November matinee performances).

    You can also get £108 and £87 tickets for just £50 and £72 tickets for just £40, which is valid for performances from 3 to 20 December 2019 (excluding Saturdays and the 4 December matinee performance).

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    West End Theatre vs Glastonbury

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    It’s the battle of British institutions: one’s powered by wellies and wristbands, the other by stage door... Read more

    Disney

    Hercules review: Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Yes, Disney’s newest (and oldest) musical has been MMDCXXII yea... Read more

    LTD partners with TikTok

    TikTok Meets the West End: A New Way to Discover and Book Theatre

    Posted on | By Vivienne Shaw |

    Big news from the West End: TikTok and London Theatre Direct have teamed up to ignite London theatre audiences, and i... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies