First Look: These new White Christmas photos will jingle your bells

White Christmas production shots released for new West End run

After the show opened last week on Friday, 15 November, the latest production shots for White Christmas have now been officially released and they'll certainly make you want to deck your halls with holly boughs. Nikolai Foster's praised production returns to London's West End after its highly successful run at the Curve Leicester this past winter.

About White Christmas at the West End's Dominion Theatre

White Christmas boasts dazzling choreography by Stephen Mear, visually stunning set design by Michael Taylor, and eye-popping costume design by Diego Pitarch, which together create a fabulous feast for the eyes that will nog your egg with delight.

The perfect Christmas package is made complete with sound design from Tom Marshall, orchestrations from Larry Blank, lighting design from Mark Henderson, new music arrangements from Jason Carr, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, and an original book by Paul Blake and David Ives.

The Dominion Theatre cast of White Christmas stars Brenda Edwards, Clare Halse, Dan Burton, Danielle Hope, Danny Mac, and Michael Brandon. The cast is completed by Aimee Hodnett, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Anna Woodside, Delycia Belgrave, Erin Rushidi, Freya Yates, Jack Wilcox, Jo Morris, Jordan Crouch, Kayleigh Thadani, Matthew Caputo, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Michael Lin, Oliver Ramsdale, Robbie McMillan, Sasha Walters, Sion Tudor Owen, Sophie Camble, and Stephane Anelli.

Based on the 1954 film of the same name, White Christmas follows the story of two World War II veterans who form a showbiz duo in New York. It features such catchy tunes as "Blue Skies", Sisters", "Let Yourself Go", and, of course, "White Christmas".

