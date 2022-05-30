First look: The Glass Menagerie production images released May 30, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The new production of Tennessee Williams’ play The Glass Menagerie starring Amy Adams is now playing at the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The new staging directed by Jeremy Herrin opened in London on 23 May 2022, and it is playing for a limited summer run. Tickets for The Glass Menagerie are booking until 27 August 2022. Check out the first look production images in our gallery below.

The Glass Menagerie London cast

Six-time Academy Award nominated actress Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen film, Disney’s Enchanted) made her West End debut in The Glass Menagerie. She leads the cast in the role of Amanda. Starring alongside her are Tony Award-nominee Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) and Tom Glynn Carney (The Ferryman, Dunkirk) who both play the role of Amanda’s son Tom across different stages of the character's life. The play also stars Lizzie Annis (Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Laura and Victor Alli (Death on the Nile) as The Gentleman Caller.

The Glass Menagerie creative team

The new staging of The Glass Menagerie is directed by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies, The Mirror and the Light). The West End production is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Paule Constable and video design by Ash J Woodward.

The Glass Menagerie synopsis

After Amanda is abandoned by her husband she strides through her heartbreak and throws herself headfirst into securing a good life for herself and her two children, Tom and Laura. However, her ideals clash with her children’s dreams and ambitions.

Her son Tom feels trapped by Amanda’s determination, on the other hand her daughter, Laura, is buckling under the pressure to secure their future. Amanda overlooks her daughter’s fragile self-esteem, and the strain it is having on their relationship, and continues in her search for a suitor for Laura. The line between dignity and desperation becomes increasingly blurred.

Limited tickets for The Glass Menagerie are available now!

The Glass Menagerie tickets are booking until 27 August 2022. Be sure to secure your seats now and avoid missing this limited West End run.