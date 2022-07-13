First look: Sister Act musical production images are here! Jul 13, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act opens at London’s Eventim Apollo starring Beverley Knight, Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and more! The musical will be in London for a strictly limited season this summer and you won’t want to miss it. Tickets for Sister Act are booking from 19 July to 28 August 2022. Don’t be left praying for a ticket and secure your Sister Act musical tickets now. Check out the star-cast of Sister Act, from their Manchester run, in the newly released production images.

Sister Act musical London cast

The cast of Sister Act is led by Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl, The Bodyguard) as Deloris Van Cartier with multi-BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Saunders (Blithe Spirit, Absolutely Fabulous) as Mother Superior. They are joined by Keala Settle (& Juliet, The Greatest Showman) as Sister Mary Patrick, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe (The Lady Killers, Kiss Me Kate) as Eddie Souther, and Lizzie Bea (Heathers the Musical, Hairspray) as Sister Mary Robert. The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson.

Sister Act creative team

Sister Act has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with music by Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock). The musical is produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jamie Wilson.

The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, and has choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

What is Sister Act about?

Based on the 1992 film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical follows Deloris Van Cartier whose world is turned upside down after she witnesses a murder. Deloris is transformed from a disco diva into a nun overnight by witness protection who hide her in the last place she will be looked for – a convent. An unlikely bond is formed between Deloris and the sisters as they connect through the power of song. The Musical is a fabulous tribute to sisterhood, friendship and the power of music.

London Sister Act tickets are available now!

Tickets for Sister Act are likely to go quickly for the strictly limited summer run at the Eventim Apollo. Make sure you’re ready to pull up a pew and get your tickets now whilst availability lasts.