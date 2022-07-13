Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    First look: Sister Act musical production images are here!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Broadway and UK smash-hit production of Sister Act opens at London’s Eventim Apollo starring Beverley Knight, Jennifer Saunders, Keala Settle and more! The musical will be in London for a strictly limited season this summer and you won’t want to miss it. Tickets for Sister Act are booking from 19 July to 28 August 2022. Don’t be left praying for a ticket and secure your Sister Act musical tickets now.

    Check out the star-cast of Sister Act, from their Manchester run, in the newly released production images.

    Sister Act musical London cast

    The cast of Sister Act is led by Beverley Knight (The Drifters Girl, The Bodyguard) as Deloris Van Cartier with multi-BAFTA Award winner Jennifer Saunders (Blithe Spirit, Absolutely Fabulous) as Mother Superior. They are joined by Keala Settle (& Juliet, The Greatest Showman) as Sister Mary Patrick, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein) as Sister Mary Lazarus, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe (The Lady Killers, Kiss Me Kate) as Eddie Souther, and Lizzie Bea (Heathers the MusicalHairspray) as Sister Mary Robert. The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson.

    Sister Act creative team

    Sister Act has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner with music by Alan Menken (AladdinBeauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little MermaidSchool of Rock). The musical is produced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jamie Wilson.

    The production is directed by Bill Buckhurst, and has choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

    What is Sister Act about?

    Based on the 1992 film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg, the musical follows Deloris Van Cartier whose world is turned upside down after she witnesses a murder. Deloris is transformed from a disco diva into a nun overnight by witness protection who hide her in the last place she will be looked for – a convent. An unlikely bond is formed between Deloris and the sisters as they connect through the power of song. The Musical is a fabulous tribute to sisterhood, friendship and the power of music.

    London Sister Act tickets are available now!

    Tickets for Sister Act are likely to go quickly for the strictly limited summer run at the Eventim Apollo. Make sure you’re ready to pull up a pew and get your tickets now whilst availability lasts.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Text: (in top left corner) The Other Palace. (in the centre) Millennials, A Pop Song Cycle, By Elliot Clay. | Image: Pink background. The

    First look: Millennials production images have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Millennials by Elliot Clay opened this weekend for an extremely limited summer run. The brand-new... Read more

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical releases new production images

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has released production images of its new cast, led by Aisha Jawando and Eles... Read more

    RSC

    Top 5 Matilda the Musical songs #StageySoundtrackSunday

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Matilda the Musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for 10 terrific years in the West End. The wonderf... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies