First Look: Opera Undone Tosca/La bohème production shots Feb 12, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Here is your first look at the Opera Undone double bill of Tosca & La bohème. Check out the new production photos of the opera that opened just last week at Trafalgar Studios 2 below. It is an opera unlike any before and will vanquish any preconceptions you may have had regarding the art form.

About Tosca & La bohème

This double bill is going to bring you two concentrated versions of these stories both of which will fit into 60 minutes each and will be sung in English. This all-new production from the Olivier Award-nominated producers tears up the opera rulebook in order to present the art form to a new generation. The show will present two tales of love, heartbreak, and deception that will have you gripped! The evening is suitable for both opera-goers and newcomers alike.

Opera Undone

Opera Undone previously brought you the smash-hit 5-star production of La bohème and now the Oliver Award-nominated producers are back to revolutionise opera at London's Trafalgar Studios 2. This Puccini double-bill is set to win the acclaim of all who see it!

Tickets for Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème are booking until 7 March!

Space is already limited for Opera Undone: Tosca & La bohème at the West End's Trafalgar Studios 2 for the limited 1-month run.

