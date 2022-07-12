Menu
    First look: Millennials production images have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Millennials by Elliot Clay opened this weekend for an extremely limited summer run. The brand-new British musical has just released first-look production images. Tickets for Millennials at London’s Other Palace Studio are booking until 7 August 2022. Don’t miss this strictly limited season and be sure to secure your seats whilst availability lasts.

    Millennials musical cast

    Millennials stars Luke Bayer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, The Sound of Music Live), Luke Latchman (Amazon’s Cinderella, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Hannah Lowther (Heathers the Musical), Rob Madge (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Mary Poppins), and Georgina Onuorah (ALW’s Cinderella, Legally Blonde).

    Millennials creative team

    Millennials was written by Elliot Clay and is directed by Hannah Benson. The creative team features Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (Choreographer), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting Designer), Joe Davison and Nikki Davison (Arrangements & Music Supervision), Auburn Jam Music (Music and Sound Production), Betty Smith (Company Stage Manager) and Emilie Mules (Assistant Stage Manager).

    About Millennials

    Pop song cycle musical Millennials shines a spotlight on the lives, losses, and frustrations of young people in the modern world. They’re a generation that is often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, and they have taken hold of the mic so as to take us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

    Millennials tickets are booking until 7 August!

    Tickets for Millennials at The Other Palace are available now. Don’t miss this brand-new British musical in London this summer.

