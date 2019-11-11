First Look: Mary Poppins returns to London at the Prince Edward Theatre Nov 11, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New production photos for Mary Poppins have been released and they're absolutely, positively scrumdiddlyumptious! Mary Poppins The Musical starring Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp is now showing at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre. Be sure to get your spoonful of sugar today.

Production images for Mary Poppins by © Johan Persson



The popular nanny is back in London's West End

Disney Theatrical Productions and Cameron Mackintosh's smash-hit musical Mary Poppins has returned to the West End in an all-new revival production featuring all of your favourite musical numbers, including "Let's Go Fly a Kite", "Feed the Birds", "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", "Step in Time", "Chim Chim Cher-ee", and "Jolly Holiday".

The stage adaptation received its world premiere back in 2004 at the Bristol Hippodrome before transferring later that year to the Prince Edward Theatre, where it went on to play for more than three years. The original West End production saw more than 1,250 performances and won two Olivier Awards for Best Actress in a Musical (Laura Michelle Kelly) and Best Theatre Choreographer (Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear).

Mary Poppins London revival cast and creative team

The stupendous stage musical stars Zizi Strallen as Mary Poppins, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Barry James as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Jack North as Robertson Ay, Joseph Millson as Mr Banks, and Petula Clark as Bird Woman.

Alternating the role of Jane Banks in the children's cast are Adelaide Barham, Imogen Bourn, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones, and Nuala Peberdy. Alternating the role of Michael Banks are Edward Walton, Fred Wilcox, Gabriel Payne, Joseph Duffy, and Samuel Newby.

Mary Poppins The Musical is based on P.L. Travers' children's books of the same name and is directed by Richard Eyre. It features original lyrics and music by Robert B Sherman and Richard M Sherman; new songs plus additional lyrics and music by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles; a book by Julian Fellowes; co-choreography by Stephen Mear; co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne; dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles; lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz; orchestrations by William David Brohn; scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley; and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

Mary Poppins booking until 3 May 2020 from £18 and up

Practically perfect in every way, Mary Poppins returns to the Prince Edward Theatre for a triumphant revival that you won't want to miss! You've seen the film at least a dozen times, so now's your chance to experience it live on the London theatre stage! A spoonful of Mary Poppins helps the existential dread go down! Book your Mary Poppins tickets early to ensure the night of your life!

You might also enjoy reading: "Top 5 practically perfect Mary Poppins songs"