First Look: Bianca Del Rio, Noah Thomas and more in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Jan 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels New photos of Jamie New and pals have been released as the West End production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie continues to wow audiences at London's Apollo Theatre. Take a peek at the brand-new cast of Jamie The Musical below in our gallery below!

New production shots of Everybody's Talking About Jamie taken by © Matt Crockett



Everybody's Talking About Jamie new cast production images released!

New production photos shot by Matt Crockett have been released for West End favourite Everybody's Talking About Jamie. The musical currently stars new cast members Noah Thomas as Jamie, Brian James Leys as Understudy, David O'Reilly as Laika Virgin, Ebony Clarke as Swing/Dance Captain, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, Joe Wolstenholme as Swing, Jordan Ricketts as Dean, Keenan Knight as Sayid, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, and Zion Battles as Levi.

Continuing in their roles are current cast members Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Alexander Archer as Mickey, Emily Kenwright as Vicki, Gillian Ford as Understudy, Harriet Payne as Bex, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Jordan Laviniere as Cy, Marlon G. Day as Dad, Marvyn Charles as Swing, Melissa Jacques as Margaret New, Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge, Rachel Seirian as Swing, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah, and Zahra Jones as Becca.

The musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie received its world premiere at the Sheffield Crucible in Spring 2017 before transferring to London's West End later that same year. The show has so far won four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Original Cast Recording, and has also been nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best Actor for John McCrea.

In other Jamie musical news: Bianca Del Rio puts theatregoer on blast for filming during show!

Last month, a UK theatregoer had Jamie cast members captured on her video phone and Bianca Del Rio was having none of it! The winner of the sixth season of Rupaul's Drag Race took to Twitter to slam the culprit in a tweet that has since garnered over 10,000 likes and 500 retweets:

"Dear blonde b***h with glasses, Thanks for distracting the ENTIRE CAST and SEVERAL PEOPLE AROUND YOU as you filmed during all of ACT ONE with your phone in your hand. This is not a concert, theme park, or even a cruise ship...... it’s THE THEATRE! RESPECT IT!" 🙄 @JamieMusical

This wouldn't be the first time an ETAJ cast member addressed rude audience members during the show. Hayley Tamaddon, who took over the role of Miss Hedge last year from Michelle Visage, was taken aback when a female theatregoer yelled "F**k you!" at her. Tamaddon later commented on the incident saying its never okay to verbally abuse a performer. Given the latest rude episode last month, perhaps a refresher in theatre etiquette is in order.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie Apollo Theatre tickets available from £22 and up!

Don't miss the brand-new cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, now showing at the Apollo Theatre until 29 August 2020 in an open-ended run. Book your tickets for ETAJ today to secure the best seats at the best prices whilst stocks last!