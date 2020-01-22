First Look: Be More Chill rehearsal shots Jan 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The West End cast of Broadway's Be More Chill are now in rehearsals. The musical is set to receive its highly anticipated UK premiere in just three weeks on 12 February 2020 at The Other Palace. Check out all 14 images in our gallery below.

Be More Chill rehearsal shots taken by Dewynters



New first-look photos released for West End transfer of Be More Chill now in rehearsals!

Could the cast of Be More Chill be any more cool? It appears they are having a blast in rehearsals as the hit Broadway musical gears up for its big London premiere next month. 💻

Who is in the Be More Chill West End cast?

The original London cast of Be More Chill was recently announced and is set to star Blake Patrick Anderson (Starlight Express, Closer to Heaven) as Michael Mell, Millie O’Connell (Boleyn in SIX The Musical) as Chloe Valentine, Renee Lamb (Aragon in SIX at the Arts Theatre) as Jenna Rolen, Scott Folan (Mother of Him at the Park Theatre, Damned by Despair at the National Theatre) as Jeremy Heere, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, and Eve Norris (swing), and Stewart Clarke as The Squip.

The creative team behind Be More Chill

Be More Chill The Musical is directed by Stephen Brackett and features original lyrics and music by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz, choreography by Chase Brock, set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, wigs from Dave Bova, orchestrations from Charlie Rosen, vocal arrangements from Emily Marshall, UK musical direction from Louisa Green, and UK casting by Will Burton.

Be More Chill plot in a nutshell

Set in suburban America, Be More Chill follows the abnormal love story of Jeremy Heere, a Junior in high school and social outcast who has a huge crush on Christine Canigula. One day, his school bully Rich Goranski tells him the secret of the SQUIP pill: a supercomputer chip implanted into the brain that gives tips on how to be cool and popular. Will Jeremy stand a chance at winning over Christine? Or will the voice in his head result in a system meltdown?

Be More Chill Other Palace tickets available from £36 and up!

Discover the secret of how to be chill this February with tickets to see Be More Chill at London's Other Palace! The smash-hit musical premieres in London for a limited run that is booking until 3 May 2020! Secure your seats today through our secure and intuitive interactive seating map, or you may just live to regret it!