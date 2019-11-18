Menu
    First Look: A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic Theatre for #OVSeason5

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    First-look photos have been released for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic, now in rehearsals. The Matthew Warchus show opens for previews on 23 November and officially opens on 4 December.

    Matthew Warchus' A Christmas Carol in rehearsals at The Old Vic Theatre

    The first photos have been released for Matthew Warchus' A Christmas Carol as the cast members rehearse for the upcoming preview performances this Saturday (23 November). The popular play returns to The Old Vic Theatre for its third year and stars Paterson Joseph (Babylon, Peep Show) as the stingy Ebenezer Scrooge.

    This smash-hit production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol was adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildWonder starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson; The Scouting Book for Boys; A Long Way Down). Following the classic uplifting story of a greedy man who becomes kind and caring after seeing his fate, the show offers a unique experience for London audiences. The Old Vic auditorium will feature high-spirited merriment, festive music, and mince pies... Don't miss A Christmas Carol this holiday season at London's Old Vic Theatre.

    A Christmas Carol Old Vic Theatre tickets from £24!

    Christmas in London just isn't the same without Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. If you happen to be an X-Mas cultural completionist, then be sure to head down to the Old Vic Theatre in London this season to see this critically acclaimed production. It's a falalalala good time!

