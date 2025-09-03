Menu
    Final Mazz Murray Performance Date and New MAMMA MIA! Cast Just Announced

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon

    Thank you for the music, Mazz Murray!

    Having led the company in the role of Donna Sheridan since 2019 (and having also played Tanya for two years before that), it has been announced that Mazz Murray will play her final performance on 4 October 2025 at the Novello Theatre.

    Sara Poyzer takes the reins back and will return to the role of Donna on 6 October 2025. Don’t worry, we’re in safe hands because Sara has previously played the role for over 12 years in the West End, on tour and internationally.

    Poyzer will be accompanied by Nicky Swift as Rosie, Richard Standing as Sam, Daniel Crowder as Harry, Tamlyn Henderson as Bill, Ellie Kingdon as Sophie, George Maddison as Sky, Chloe Gentles as Ali, Foxy Valentine as Lisa, Joshua de La-Garde as Eddie and Benjamin Dawson as Pepper. Kate Graham continues as Tanya, while Emma Odell moves from the ensemble to cover Donna at certain performances.

    Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 26th birthday on 6 April 2025 and is the third longest-running West End musical of all time.

    MAMMA MIA! is currently booking until 28 March 2026.

     

     

     

