    Final casting announced for the new Arts Theatre production of Six

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    The killer queens of Six are back in London’s West End with a finalised cast officially announced! Fans of the show or those who missed out can look forward to the grand re-opening of Six at the Arts Theatre this January!

    Say what?! The original six actresses of Six are reprising their roles?

    The smash-hit Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical, Six, announces today its official cast for the highly anticipated re-opening at the Arts Theatre. The actresses who played Henry VIII’s six wives in the original production are set to reprise their roles!  The cast were awarded Best Ensemble in a Play or Musical at the BroadwayWorld Awards 2018.

    Returning to Six are Aimie Atkinson (In The Heights, Zorro The Musical), Alexia McIntosh (Godiva Rocks) as Anna of Cleves, Jarneia Richard-Noel (The Color Purple In Concert) as Catherine of Aragon, Millie O’Connell (Thoroughly Modern Millie, 42nd Street) as Anne Boleyn, and Natalie Paris (Sunday in the Park with George) as Jane Seymour. Six was known to mark the professional debuts of Grace Mouat, who served as the alternate for Jane Seymour/Katherine Howard and Dance Captain, and Maiya Quansah-Breed, who played the sixth queen Catherine Parr. Both of these actresses will be rejoining the production.

    January will also see two additional alternates added to the show: Courtney Stapleton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell, Les Miserables) as the alternate for Catherine Parr and Catherine of Aragon, and Vicki Manser (Bat Out of Hell, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as the alternate for Anna of Cleves and Anne Boleyn.

    Six is a concert-style musical featuring a fabulous world where King Henry VIII’s six wives are depicted as pop star sensations. It’s essentially 500 years of history remixed for the West End stage, and with its eye-popping costumes and colours, jaws are guaranteed to drop!

    The show has enjoyed many milestones since its original run. Its studio cast recording is known for receiving over 40,000 streams per day, with a total of over 3.5 million streams, and in addition to its Best Ensemble win, it has been nominated for a coincidental six WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Original Cast Recording, Best Choreography and Best Musical. Its many other nominations include six Off-West End Awards for Best Ensemble and Best New Musical as well as Best UK Cast Recording for 2018's The Curtain Up Show Album of The Year Awards.

    This mind-blowing musical re-opens on 16 January 2019 following the closing of A Christmas Carol with Simon Callow and it is booking until 5 May 2019.

    Six The Musical was one of the fastest selling shows of 2018, which is why it’s important to book your tickets early! Avoid disappointment and buy your West End Six tickets today!

    Purchase your Six Arts Theatre tickets here.

