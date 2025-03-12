Menu
    Fiddler on the Roof confirms lead casting

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    After raking in a record-equalling 13 Olivier Award nominations, the critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof is heading to the Barbican this summer from 24 May – 19 July. Meaning you have just a few short weeks to catch this electrifying, foot-stomping, heartstring-tugging masterpiece before it vanishes like a plate of brisket at a family gathering. But who will be starring in the smash-hit revival?

    Adam Dannheisser reprises his Olivier-nominated role as the ever-opinionated, ever-beloved Tevye, alongside Lara Pulver - who received the Best Actress in a Musical Olivier nomination - as his long-suffering yet equally formidable Golde, and Beverley Klein - who ALSO received an Olivier award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical - as everyone’s favorite town gossip, Yente the Matchmaker.  Further casting will be announced soon, so stay tuned - good things come to those who wait.

    As if its acting nominations haul wasn’t impressive enough, this production is also up for Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Musical Contribution, among others. If Tevye had a penny for every Olivier nomination the show had received he’d be a very rich man indeed!   

    The cast could hardly contain their excitement. Adam Dannheisser called it an incredible opportunity to return to the "proud, brave world of Anatevka." Lara Pulver described the show as "thought-provoking, entertaining, and infinitely hummable" (and let’s be honest, you’re already humming "If I Were a Rich Man”, aren’t you?). Beverley Klein, meanwhile, is especially thrilled to be back at the Barbican after 40 years, reminiscing about her Les Misérables days and looking forward to matchmaking once more.

    With iconic songs like “Tradition”, “Matchmaker”, “Sunrise, Sunset”, and the eternally relatable “If I Were a Rich Man”, (which we now sign when we contemplate buying eggs) Fiddler on the Roof remains a timeless classic—equal parts joyful, heartbreaking, and deeply relevant. This summer’s production comes courtesy of a powerhouse creative team, including director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma!, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret), and designer Tom Scutt, fresh off his 2024 Tony Award win for Cabaret.

    The story takes audiences to 1905, where Tevye, a poor but philosophically rich Jewish milkman, finds himself juggling five daughters, a shifting world, and an alarming number of personal dilemmas. When his girls start making their own shidduchim (matches), Tevye is forced to decide: stick to tradition or embrace change? Either way, there will be singing. And probably some dramatic arm gestures.

    Following in the footsteps of previous smash-hit summer musicals like Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate, and A Strange Loop, Fiddler on the Roof is the must-see theatrical event of 2025. Tickets are likely to disappear faster than a plate of latkes at Hanukkah, so don’t wait until the last minute. L'chaim!

    Book Fiddler on the Roof tickets today

    Playing at the Barbican until 19 July, don’t miss out on this critically acclaimed revival. 

