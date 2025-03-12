Fiddler on the Roof confirms lead casting

After raking in a record-equalling 13 Olivier Award nominations, the critically acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof is heading to the Barbican this summer from 24 May – 19 July. Meaning you have just a few short weeks to catch this electrifying, foot-stomping, heartstring-tugging masterpiece before it vanishes like a plate of brisket at a family gathering. But who will be starring in the smash-hit revival?

Adam Dannheisser reprises his Olivier-nominated role as the ever-opinionated, ever-beloved Tevye, alongside Lara Pulver - who received the Best Actress in a Musical Olivier nomination - as his long-suffering yet equally formidable Golde, and Beverley Klein - who ALSO received an Olivier award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical - as everyone’s favorite town gossip, Yente the Matchmaker. Further casting will be announced soon, so stay tuned - good things come to those who wait.

As if its acting nominations haul wasn’t impressive enough, this production is also up for Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Choreography, Best Sound Design, and Outstanding Musical Contribution, among others. If Tevye had a penny for every Olivier nomination the show had received he’d be a very rich man indeed!

The cast could hardly contain their excitement. Adam Dannheisser called it an incredible opportunity to return to the "proud, brave world of Anatevka." Lara Pulver described the show as "thought-provoking, entertaining, and infinitely hummable" (and let’s be honest, you’re already humming "If I Were a Rich Man”, aren’t you?). Beverley Klein, meanwhile, is especially thrilled to be back at the Barbican after 40 years, reminiscing about her Les Misérables days and looking forward to matchmaking once more.