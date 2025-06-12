A New West End Icon: Meet the Evita London Palladium Cast
| By Vivienne Shaw
The story of Argentina’s most captivating First Lady returns to the West End with a brand-new vision at the legendary London Palladium. With a voice as commanding as the woman she portrays, Golden Globe-winning Rachel Zegler makes her West End debut to lead Jamie Lloyd’s electric revival of Evita.
Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s landmark musical has had many reincarnations since its debut in 1978, but this 2025 production promises a fresh take, bolstered by a dazzling ensemble, innovative direction, and a leading lady who’s already taking the generation by storm. Here’s your first look at the cast breathing new life into this iconic score.
Who plays Eva Perón in the West End cast?
Rachel Zegler makes her West End debut as Eva Perón - a casting that has audiences (particularly GenZ) more excited than ever. Zegler rose to prominence in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and graced screens in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Most recently, she made her mark on Broadway as Juliet in the Tony-nominated revival of Romeo + Juliet.
It’s on stage where Zegler’s powerhouse vocals and commanding presence are rooted. With her stunning vocals, emotional intensity, and natural charisma, she brings both the glamour and grit of Argentina’s most polarising political figure to life. Prepare for a rendition of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” that might just stop the show (or break the internet…if you know, you know).
Who plays Juan Perón in Evita West End?
James Olivas assumes the role of Eva’s charismatic husband and Argentina’s influential leader, Juan Perón. Best known for his versatility across screen and stage in productions like American Horror Story and Kinky Boots, Olivas is poised to deliver a compelling counterpart to Zegler’s Eva.
Who plays Che in Evita West End?
Diego Andrés Rodriguez steps into the role of Che, also making his West End debut. He has appeared as Artie and understudy Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard (St James Theatre, Broadway) - opposite Nichole Scherzinger.
Who plays Agustín Magaldi in Evita West End?
Aaron Lee Lambert takes on the role of Agustín Magaldi, the singer who brings Eva to Buenos Aires. From landmark productions such as Hamilton to Sunset Boulevard, Lambert is no stranger to the West End. This will be his second time at the Palladium following his performance in Sister Act over a decade ago.
Who is Rachel Zegler’s Understudy in Evita/ the Mistress?
Bella Brown plays the Mistress and also acts as Alternate Eva, showcasing her flexibility and vocal prowess. Brown previously appeared in Hadestown at London’s Lyric Theatre, as well as Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud.
Who is in the Evita West End ensemble?
The ensemble features a diverse, multi-talented cast: Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D’Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings.
Evita West End Creatives
Directing this production is Jamie Lloyd, whose stripped-back, high-impact interpretations (Cyrano de Bergerac, Sunset Boulevard) have redefined West End theatre in recent years.
Musical direction comes from Tom Deering, with choreography by Fabian Aloise, scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph. Together, the team aims to create a visceral, raw, and emotionally driven Evita for a new generation.
The Resurrection of an Icon
With Rachel Zegler taking centre stage, Evita at the London Palladium is not just a revival - it’s a reinvention. Still not entirely won over by the stellar cast? Check out our article on 7 reasons why you need to see Evita this summer. Whether you’re a die-hard Lloyd Webber fan or new to the story of Eva Perón, you won’t want to miss what promises to be the event musical of the year.
Don’t cry for her London - cheer for her instead. Book your tickets to Evita today.