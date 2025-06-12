A New West End Icon: Meet the Evita London Palladium Cast

The story of Argentina’s most captivating First Lady returns to the West End with a brand-new vision at the legendary London Palladium. With a voice as commanding as the woman she portrays, Golden Globe-winning Rachel Zegler makes her West End debut to lead Jamie Lloyd’s electric revival of Evita.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s landmark musical has had many reincarnations since its debut in 1978, but this 2025 production promises a fresh take, bolstered by a dazzling ensemble, innovative direction, and a leading lady who’s already taking the generation by storm. Here’s your first look at the cast breathing new life into this iconic score.

Who plays Eva Perón in the West End cast?

Rachel Zegler makes her West End debut as Eva Perón - a casting that has audiences (particularly GenZ) more excited than ever. Zegler rose to prominence in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and graced screens in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Most recently, she made her mark on Broadway as Juliet in the Tony-nominated revival of Romeo + Juliet.

It’s on stage where Zegler’s powerhouse vocals and commanding presence are rooted. With her stunning vocals, emotional intensity, and natural charisma, she brings both the glamour and grit of Argentina’s most polarising political figure to life. Prepare for a rendition of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” that might just stop the show (or break the internet…if you know, you know).

Who plays Juan Perón in Evita West End?

James Olivas assumes the role of Eva’s charismatic husband and Argentina’s influential leader, Juan Perón. Best known for his versatility across screen and stage in productions like American Horror Story and Kinky Boots, Olivas is poised to deliver a compelling counterpart to Zegler’s Eva.

Who plays Che in Evita West End?

Diego Andrés Rodriguez steps into the role of Che, also making his West End debut. He has appeared as Artie and understudy Joe Gillis in Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard (St James Theatre, Broadway) - opposite Nichole Scherzinger.