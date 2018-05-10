Everything you need to know about Pinter at the Pinter May 10, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 4, 2018) This highly-anticipated Harold Pinter season featuring some of Pinter’s most phenomenal plays is set to take the London theatre scene by storm! We’re bringing you everything you need to know and more about this sure-fire theatrical extravaganza!

What is Pinter at the Pinter?

It is a 25-week season that will feature some of Pinter’s best works. It’s the first season of its kind to be dedicated to Harold Pinter whilst exclusively featuring the late playwright’s works.

How did the season come about?

Lady Antonia Fraser, Harold Pinter’s widow, liaised with Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) about putting together a full-fledged Harold Pinter season. ATG are the owners of The Harold Pinter Theatre, hence the season’s name, ‘Pinter at the Pinter’.

When will the season run?

Pinter at the Pinter starts on Thursday, 6 September 2018 and will run until Saturday, 23 February 2019.

Which Pinter plays are going to be featured?

Due to the brevity of many of Pinter’s theatrical pieces, the ones selected for the season will be run as either double, triple or quadruple bills for a total of 7 events. See below.

Pinter 1 is a quadruple bill featuring One for The Road, The New World Order, Mountain Language and Ashes to Ashes. This event will run from 6 September 2018 until 20 October 2018.

Pinter 2 is a double bill featuring The Lover and The Collection. This event will run from 13 September 2018 until 20 October 2018.

Pinter 3 is also a double bill featuring Landscape and A Kind of Alaska. This event will run from 25 October 2018 until 8 December 2018.

Pinter 4 is another double bill featuring Moonlight and Night School. This event will run from 1 November 2018 until 8 December 2018.

Pinter 5 is a triple bill featuring The Room, Victoria Station and Family Voices. This event will run from 13 December 2018 until 26 January 2019.

Pinter 6 is a double bill featuring Party Time and Celebration. This event will run from 20 December 2018 until 26 January 2019.

Pinter 7 is a double bill featuring A Slight Ache and The Dumb Waiter. This event will run from 31 January 2019 until 23 February 2019.

Who is set to star in Pinter at the Pinter?

Lady Antonia is rumoured to have been actively searching for actors who are familiar with her late husband’s work. Many actors who were approached for the season were not available and some are attempting to shift their schedules so that they can participate.

So far, the actors that have been confirmed to feature in the season include David Suchet and John Macmillan in The Lover/The Collection, Tamsin Grieg in Landscape/A Kind of Alaska, Danny Dyer and Martin Freeman in A Slight Ache/The Dumb Waiter, Jane Horrocks, Emma Naomi and Nicholas Woodeson in The Room/Victoria Station/Family Voices, and Tracy-Ann Oberman, Ron Cook, Celia Imrie and Abraham Popoola in Party Time/Celebration. Other directors involved include Lia Williams, Lyndsey Turner and Ed Stambollouian.

Who will be directing the season’s plays?

Patrick Marber has been confirmed as director for one of the season’s plays and is also set to act in one of the seven productions. At this time, it’s unclear which productions he’ll be involved in. Jamie Lloyd has also been confirmed as director for two plays. Both directors are very familiar with the work of Harold Pinter. Lloyd singlehandedly staged both The Homecoming and The Hothouse when he ran a theatre company with Ambassador Theatre Group at Trafalgar Studios while Marber directed The Caretaker in 2004 at the Comedy Theatre (now known as The Harold Pinter Theatre).

This all sounds spectacular! When and where can I book?

Tickets to all seven events during Pinter at the Pinter are on sale now. Many of Harold Pinter's plays that are running for the season have rarely been realized on stage

You don’t want to be the one to miss out on this historical event!

