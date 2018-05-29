Everybody's Talking About Jamie to be adapted into a major motion picture, plus other Jamie news May 29, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Coming soon to a silver screen near you: Everybody's Talking About Jamie. It has been confirmed that the critically acclaimed, drag queen musical about 'showing haters what you're made of' will be adapted into a feature-length film by Warp Films, a production company based in Sheffield where the show hails from, and jointly developed with Film4, the ones who brought you the successful films, Ghost Stories and This Is England.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is estimated to begin filming in spring of next year. The announcement is just the cherry on top for this West End success story. After transferring to the London stage following early previews in Sheffield, the musical struck gold with London theatregoers and critics alike, and its popularity didn't go unrecognised. Jamie nabbed three wins at this year's WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (John McCrea) and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Luce Shorthouse), and was also nominated for a whopping five Olivier Award nominations.

More details on the film will be announced at a live launch event on Wednesday, 30 May 2018 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

This blockbuster-in-the-making isn't the only news to keep you talking about Jamie. The production team has also scheduled an upcoming screening of Everybody's Talking About Jamie live from the Apollo Theatre on Thursday, 5 July 2018. The live screening will play at 510 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, so if you can't wait for the film to premiere at the cinema, then you can quench your thirst with this special, one-time event.

What's more is that the show has also announced a West End extension! Everybody's Talking About Jamie will now run at the Apollo Theatre until April 2019. Don't be a drag. Just be a queen. Book your tickets to Jamie now!

