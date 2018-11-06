Everybody's Talking About Jamie celebrates 1 year at the Apollo, plus West End extension

Originally booking until 6 April 2019, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has now extended its booking period to 28 September 2019.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, a fabulous show about proving your haters wrong and showing them what you’re made of, has enjoyed overwhelming praise and acclaim. Having first opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 before eventually transferring to the Apollo Theatre, the feel-good musical has received a fleet of five-star reviews, garnered seven major awards, including Best New Musical at the 2018 WhatsOnStage Awards, and was nominated for five Olivier Awards. Other incredible milestones for Jamie include a live screening direct from the Apollo Theatre in over 500 cinemas across the UK, Ireland, and European territories, the release of an official West End cast recording, and the announcement that the musical will be adapted for the silver screen by Sheffield production company Warp Films.

John McCrea, who originated the role of Jamie New, notably won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical and was also nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor. He will be finishing his award-winning performance on 26 January 2019 alongside Michelle Visage, who made her West End debut as Miss Hedge in the show last month. The Drag Race judge recently revealed that a musical adaptation of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been in talks for some time now.

Beginning on Wednesday, 7 November 2018, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will also be screened across North America, bringing the total number of cinemas to have ever screened the musical to over 1,000. But wait, that’s not all! Jamie has also been nominated for Best Musical at the 2018 Evening Standard Theatre Awards and will competing against Caroline, or Change, Company, Fun Home and Hamilton.

Here’s to one year in the West End with hopefully many more to come!

If you have not yet seen one of the West End's hottest shows out right now, then now's your chance!

