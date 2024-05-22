Menu
    Eventim Apollo Best Seats and Seating Plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Located in Hammersmith, the Eventim Apollo is one of the UK’s largest and best-preserved original theatres. The Art Deco building has hosted a number of iconic musical artists since it first opened its (many) doors more than 90 years ago, these include; The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley. Today it welcomes a variety of acts including standup comedians, bands, and even ogres! But where should you sit when you go to this historic venue?

    What are the best seats at the Eventim Apollo?

    Eventim Apollo is a leading live entertainment venue, with a rich history spanning decades (and two floors!) Unusually for an auditorium, the Stalls section has slightly fewer seats than the Circle, with the ground floor stalls boasting 1,417 seats, compared to the Circles 1,924.

    The Stalls are divided into nine sections and offer excellent accessibility with its many vertical and horizontal aisles. These multiple aisles provide ample legroom for maximum comfort, enhancing the overall experience. The Stalls are a great place to immerse yourself in the action on stage, and feel like you are part of the story.

    The Circle is located above the Stalls and is divided into eleven sections. The multiple aisles provide plentiful legroom and ensures free flowing traffic when it’s time to leave the theatre. The Circle is a great place to sit for large scale spectacles, as you have a clear view of the entire stage.

    Eventim Apollo seating plan

    How many seats are at the Eventim Apollo?

    There are 3,341 seats over the two floors (Stalls and Circle) at the Eventim Apollo, making it one of the largest theatres by audience capacity in the West End.

    Are there accessible seats at the Eventim Apollo?

    The Eventim Apollo boasts two accessible platforms in the rear corners of the Stalls. These areas have step-free access from the street and can each accommodate eight access ticket holders plus their companions, (16 people in total). The auditorium seats are sloped away from the platforms to provide a clear, unobstructed view of the stage.  The venue also reserves a selection of seats in the stalls and circle for all events – stalls seats are ste        p-free, however there are a minimum of 40 steps up to circle seats, and there is no lift. 

    What shows are on at the Eventim Apollo?

    Shrek the Musical will be making its highly anticipated return to the Eventim Apollo this Summer! The award-winning family show will be welcoming humans and fairytale creatures alike when it opens on the 19th July for six weeks only. 

