Eventim Apollo Best Seats and Seating Plan

Located in Hammersmith, the Eventim Apollo is one of the UK’s largest and best-preserved original theatres. The Art Deco building has hosted a number of iconic musical artists since it first opened its (many) doors more than 90 years ago, these include; The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Bob Marley. Today it welcomes a variety of acts including standup comedians, bands, and even ogres! But where should you sit when you go to this historic venue?

What are the best seats at the Eventim Apollo?

Eventim Apollo is a leading live entertainment venue, with a rich history spanning decades (and two floors!) Unusually for an auditorium, the Stalls section has slightly fewer seats than the Circle, with the ground floor stalls boasting 1,417 seats, compared to the Circles 1,924.

The Stalls are divided into nine sections and offer excellent accessibility with its many vertical and horizontal aisles. These multiple aisles provide ample legroom for maximum comfort, enhancing the overall experience. The Stalls are a great place to immerse yourself in the action on stage, and feel like you are part of the story.

The Circle is located above the Stalls and is divided into eleven sections. The multiple aisles provide plentiful legroom and ensures free flowing traffic when it’s time to leave the theatre. The Circle is a great place to sit for large scale spectacles, as you have a clear view of the entire stage.