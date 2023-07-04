Menu
    Elena Skye to star as Twiggy in Ben Elton’s Close Up - The Twiggy Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The fashion revolution is in the air, and it’s all because of Twiggy! It has recently been announced that Elena Skye will play Twiggy in the world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical. Written and directed by the incredible Ben Elton, the production brings the swinging 60s back with a bang and opens on 27 September, with previews from 18 September, and runs until 18 November. Don’t miss out on all things glitz, glam and Twiggy, tickets will be available very soon!

    The cast and creatives of Close-Up - The Twiggy Musical 

    Elena Skye stars as Twiggy in this epic biographical musical. Her theatre credits include Lauren in Kinky Boots, Eponine in Les Misérables and Scaramouche in We Will Rock You.

    The show is written and directed by Ben Elton. Ben Elton is a multi-award-winning novelist, playwright, television writer, screenwriter and lyricist. He is also a theatre, screen and television director, a stand-up comedian and occasional actor. His work for the stage includes The New Review - with Richard Curtis, Gasping, Silly Cow, Blast from the Past, The Beautiful Game and We Will Rock You.

    About Close Up - The Twiggy Musical 

    Long ago in a changing world, a small and skinny kid from Neasden rose to become the most famous teenager in the world and the symbol of the 1960s. Whilst this tale may sound like fiction, its true-to-life tragedies and triumphs show an intimate portrayal of a true 20th-century icon. 

    One young working-class woman faced prejudice and sexism in a pre-Me Too world and yet managed to achieve her dreams without ever compromising her true self…her name is Twiggy.

    About Twiggy 

    Twiggy shot to fame as the world's first global megastar supermodel when she was just 16 years old in the 1960s. Her success as a photographic model defined an era. She has appeared on the covers of major magazines all over the world, including Vogue, Tatler, Elle, and countless others. 

    She has since transitioned from modelling to careers as an actress, singer, writer, designer, presenter, producer, and activist. Twiggy achieved success as an actress on stage, screen, and television. Her first film, The Boyfriend, directed by Ken Russell, won her two Golden Globe Awards. She received a Tony Award nomination in the middle of the 1980s for her performance on Broadway in the popular Gershwin musical My One and Only. She was given a Damehood in 2019 as part of the Queen's New Year's Honours list for her work in charity, the arts, and fashion.

    Close Up - The Twiggy Musical tickets are available soon! 

    The chart-topping hits have soundtracked Twiggy's serve as the backdrop to her story. Are you ready to celebrate? Put on your miniskirt, the swinging '60s and soulful '70s are calling! Joyful, uplifting, and empowering…everyone loves Twiggy. 

