    Duke of York’s Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    First opening as the Trafalgar Square Theatre in 1892, the Duke of York’s Theatre came into existence in 1895 to honour the future King George V who is said to have declared that ‘it is a right royal building with a theatrical tradition fit for a King.’ The theatre has been home to a multitude of acclaimed productions and actors from Charlie Chaplin, who appeared aged 14 in Sherlock Holmes in 1925, through to modern day Hollywood stars such as Orlando Bloom who appeared in David Storey’s in Celebration in 2007. 

    What are the best seats at the Duke of York’s Theatre? 

    The Stalls are considered to offer the ultimate view point at the Duke of York’s Theatre, especially rows E and G, due to its exceptional angle and placement. These seats are neither too close nor distant from the stage giving an optimum view of the action on the stage. 

    In the Royal Circle, the first few rows in a central position offer audiences an immersive experience with a superb perspective ensuring an immersive experience of the productions. 
    Rows A and B in the Upper Circle offer the best seating in this section of the auditorium, giving an excellent view of the stage. 

    Duke of York’s Theatre seating plan

    How many seats are at the Duke of York’s Theatre? 

    There are 751 seats across the three floors at the Duke of York’s Theatre, consisting of Stalls, Royal Circle and Upper Circle. 

    Are there accessible seats at the Duke of York’s Theatre? 

    The entrance to the theatre is on street level where the Box Office, Main Foyer and accessible toilets are located. There are two wheelchair spaces in the Royal Circle, which has level access, with accompanying companion seats. Alternately patrons can transfer into a dedicated transfer seat in the Royal Circle also whilst the wheelchair will be placed in the foyer with front of house staff during the performance. When sitting in row C of the Royal Circle there is a restricted view of the stage however where patrons can transfer from their wheelchair to a seat in Row D there is a clear view. The theatre regularly hosts Audio Described, Captioned, BSL Interpreted and Relaxed performances as well as providing facilities for patrons with visual and hearing impairment. 

    What shows are on at the Duke of York’s Theatre? 

    The Duke of York’s Theatre is currently home to Elektra, starring Brie Larson, a woman consumed by grief, a need for survival and vengeance. 

