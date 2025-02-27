Duke of York’s Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

First opening as the Trafalgar Square Theatre in 1892, the Duke of York’s Theatre came into existence in 1895 to honour the future King George V who is said to have declared that ‘it is a right royal building with a theatrical tradition fit for a King.’ The theatre has been home to a multitude of acclaimed productions and actors from Charlie Chaplin, who appeared aged 14 in Sherlock Holmes in 1925, through to modern day Hollywood stars such as Orlando Bloom who appeared in David Storey’s in Celebration in 2007.

What are the best seats at the Duke of York’s Theatre?

The Stalls are considered to offer the ultimate view point at the Duke of York’s Theatre, especially rows E and G, due to its exceptional angle and placement. These seats are neither too close nor distant from the stage giving an optimum view of the action on the stage.

In the Royal Circle, the first few rows in a central position offer audiences an immersive experience with a superb perspective ensuring an immersive experience of the productions.

Rows A and B in the Upper Circle offer the best seating in this section of the auditorium, giving an excellent view of the stage.

Duke of York’s Theatre seating plan